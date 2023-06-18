Father's Day 2023: Karan Kundrra, Gauahar Khan, Paras Kalnawat and more pen heartfelt notes on this day

Today, June 18 we celebrate the special occasion of Father's Day. This day is dedicated to honoring and celebrating the invaluable presence of fathers in our lives. It serves as a reminder to express gratitude and love toward the remarkable men who have played pivotal roles in shaping our identities. Father's Day serves as a heartfelt tribute to the extraordinary bond between fathers and their children. To make this day more memorable for their fathers, several celebs have taken to their social media handles and wished them on this special occasion.

Celebs wish their fathers on Father's Day:

Paras Kalnawat:

Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat remembered his father on Father's Day by sharing a very emotional post. He shared a picture of him holding a portrait of him and his father and penned a heart-melting note for his late father.

Paras wrote, "Happy Father's Day Papa You looked after me all your life and I know you're still watching my steps! Thanks for giving me this life Papa and thanks for being my guardian Angel. Your blessings are taking me to the right direction and making me meet the right people and that first rain few days back I knew that was you showering your blessings. I love you papa and I miss you every moment of my life."

Karan Kundrra:

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Karan Kundrra shared an amazing picture with his father on his social media handle. Sharing this snap, Karan penned a heartfelt note and wrote, "half your guts, half your legacy, half your aura and look where I am.!! I can never be half a king as you! #FathersDay."

Gauahar Khan:

On Father's Day, Gauahar Khan wished and expressed gratitude for her son Zehaan's father, Zaid Darbar. For the uninformed, Gauahar and Zaid were blessed with a baby boy on May 10. The couple later named their little bundle of joy Zehaan. As Zaid is celebrating his first Father's day, Gauahar made sure to make this day special for him. She shared a picture from their wedding where Zaid was looking at her and shared another picture where Zaid is looking at their son.

Sharing these snaps, Gauahar wrote, "Happy Father’s Day zaid !!!! from the look u gave me on our wedding day to now how u look at Zehaan, it’s just True love. May Allah bless u at every step of fatherhood. U are truly amazing. Learning to burp the baby, to getting the diaper right, ure all good. we love you."

Zaid Darbar was quick enough to comment on Gauahar's post and wrote, "I love you both the most. It's totally a different feeling which can't be explained in words. It's pure magic which the Almighty has created. All I can say, I'm blessed Allhamdulillah."

Rubina Dilaik:

Rubina Dilaik also shared a few pictures of her father and wished him on this special day. Sharing these snaps, the actress wrote, "Happy Father’s day Pitaji." Her father, Gopal Dilaik, also thanked her for this special wish and commented, "Thank you my lovely daughters."

Karan Wahi:

Karan Wahi shared a few pictures with his father and wished him on Father's Day. Through these snaps, we get a glimpse of Karan and his father's amazing bond. Sharing these photos, the Channa Mereya actor wrote, "Happy PAAAAAPA Day…"

Divyanka Tripathi:

Divyanka Tripathi penned a long note as she wished her father on Father's Day and also shared a few snaps with him. The actress wrote, "I am sure we are not growing old any time soon Papa thanks to how you have set an example in front of us by having an ever youthful approach towards life. People have to visit gurus or read books to have a positive approach towards life....we learnt it first hand from you. Papa, aren't we a bunch of lucky kids to have you as our father? Happy father's day to you!"

Aly Goni:

Aly Goni shared his childhood picture with his father and wished him on Father's Day. The actor wrote, "Aaj Uska din hai.. Jis se mera har din hai” #HappyFathersDay Baba My forever Best friend."

Sheezan Khan:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Sheezan Khan wished his mother on Father's Day and shared a picture with her on his Instagram story. Sharing this snap, the actor wrote, "Happy Father's day Amma (heart emoticon) I love you so much."

