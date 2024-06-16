Father's Day 2024: Arti Singh, Anushka Sen, Rithvik Dhanjani and more celebs express heartfelt gratitude and love for their dads

Every year, the world celebrates the special occasion of Father's Day on the third Sunday of June. This year, the special day falls on June 16. This day is celebrated to honor our hard work and to recognize their love, support, and guidance. Father's Day serves as an occasion to appreciate every dad or a father-figure, who has played that role in a person's life.

On this special day, several celebrities took to their social media handles to express their love and gratitude towards their dad. Some penned heartfelt notes remembering their late fathers while some actress wished their husbands on behalf of their little ones. Take a look below as we have listed down most heartwarming Father's Day wishes.

Arti Singh:

Remembering her father and her uncle, Arti Singh shared an emotional post on Father's Day. The actress dropped old pictures of hers with her father and uncle and wrote, "I miss you both .. wish u were there to see the biggest day of my life . But I know u both and mom was around to bless me . I love u daddy and papa. To hv 2 fathers and still hv none of them I don’t know what to say . I love u both so much @krushna30 @vicky5781."

Take a look at Arti Singh's post here-

Advertisement

Tina Datta:

Tina Datta's camaraderie with her father Tapan Kumar Datta is immensely popular on social media. The father-daughter duo never fail to impress their fans with their hilarious reels and bond. Today, to wish her dad on this special occassion, the actress dropped a hilarious video with him.

In the caption of this post, the Bigg Boss 16 fame expressed her love for him and wrote, "The Tom to this Jerry, we fight but we can’t live without each other! And thoda masti toh chalti hai! While others cut cakes, we are doing some magic with eggs I hope he won’t block me after this one Happy Father’s Day Baba! Bhul chuk maaf karna, sari atrangi harketein aapse aayi hai, genes aapke hain."

Take a look at Tina Datta's video with her father here-

Anushka Sen:

Expressing her love for her father, Anushka Sen dropped amazing photos with her dad including her childhood picture. Sharing this post, she wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to my superhero!! You’re the best dad in the world. Your sense of humour, wisdom, witty personality, strong personality and kindness are your best attributes. Love you from the bottom of my heart."

Advertisement

Take a look at Anushka Sen's post here-

Rithvik Dhanjani:

Rithvik Dhanjani's Father's Day wish for his dad will surely put a smile on your face! The actor made a special video of his father's cute moments and funny moments and shared this clip to wish his dad on Father's Day. Sharing this post, Rithvik wrote, "Happy Father’s Day mere rajaa ji!!! Aap meri jaan ho, mera jahaan ho mera bhagwaan ho."

Watch Rithvik Dhanjani's post here-

Anjum Fakih:

Sharing adorable pictures with her dad, Anjum Fakih wished her dad on Father's Day. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Father’s Day Dad…#umrdaraaz."

Take a look at Anjum Fakih's post here-

Reem Shaikh:

Reem Shaikh dropped a snap with her father where both are all smiles. Calling herself 'papa ki pari', Reem captioned, "Happy Father’s Day @sameer_instagrm I don’t need to write much , you already know how much I love you. (Main hu papa ki pari)."

Advertisement

Take a look at Reem Sameer's post here-

Many actresses also took to their social media handles to wish their husbands on behalf of their little ones.

Anita Hassanandani:

Anita Hassanandani shared a quirky post wishing husband Rohit Reddy on Father's Day on behalf of their little munchkin, Aaravv. She wrote, "Swipe to know the sole purpose of my marriage ‼️ #happyfarthersday."



Take a look at Anita Hassanandani's post here-

Vinny Arora:

Actress Vinny Arora wished her husband Dheeraj Dhoopar on the special occassion of Father's Day on behalf of their son, Zayn. Sharing special image of her family, Vinny wrote, "The father of my babies , the human shield of our lil family what would we do without you Happy Father’s Day."

Take a look at Vinny Arora's post here-

Bharti Singh:

Bharti Singh made sure to make Father's Day even more special for Haarsh Limbachiyaa. From their son, Laksh Limbachiyaa's Instagram handle, Bharti shared a heart melting photo of Haarsh and Laksh. Sharing this post, Bharti wrote,"My hero,my best friend aur Mein jaise bolta rehta hoon.. “Mere papaaaaa” @haarshlimbachiyaa30."

Take a look at Haarsh's PIC with Gola here-

Pinkvilla Team wishes all dads a very Happy Father's Day!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Anushka Sen wishes to swap THIS with Kalki 2898 AD actor Deepika Padukone