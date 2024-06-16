Father's Day 2024: Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande shares emotional wishes for her late dad and papa-in-law; Watch

Ankita Lokhande has been a prominent face in the entertainment industry for a long time. The actress went through many emotional setbacks and recently, she lost her father. On the special occasion of Father's Day, Ankita remembered her late father and shared a heartwarming note, remembering him. She also shared her thoughts on her father-in-law in the video and caption.

Ankita Lokhande remembers her late father on Father's Day:

Taking to her Instagram, Ankita Lokhande shared a video featuring her happy moments with her late father. It also showcased her father-in-law. Remembering her late father, Ankita thanked him for always supporting her and being there for her. She expressed that she wishes her father was at peace and is watching over her and her brother with a smile.

She wrote, "Pappa, not a day goes by that we don’t think of you and cherish our memories. Your love, wisdom, and guidance continue to inspire me. Though you are no longer with us, your spirit lives on in our hearts.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's special wish for her father and father-in-law here:

Ankita Lokhande's message for her father-in-law

The Bigg Boss 17 finalist further mentioned the teachings she has received from her father-in-law and elaborated on his efforts towards the family and the love and warmth that he has provided to her.

The Pavitra Rishta actress wrote, "My father-in-law, your kindness, wisdom, and support have been a true blessing. I am incredibly grateful for all the love and guidance you’ve shared with our family."

Expressing her gratitude, Lokhande said, "Thank you for always being there and for being an amazing role model. Wishing you a day filled with happiness and joy. With lots of love, Ankita."

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande rose to fame with her stint as Archana in Pavitra Rishta. She also featured in big-budget movies like Manikarnika and Baaghi 3. The actress is married to businessman Vicky Jain. They tied the knot in 2021.

