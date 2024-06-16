Father's Day 2024: Gurmeet Choudhary receives sweet surprise from daughters; WATCH heartwarming video

Father's Day is being celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm today (June 16). On this special occasion, popular actor Gurmeet Choudhary received a beautiful surprise from her daughters.

As Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Choudhary will be seen playing the titular role in an upcoming web series based on Commander Karan Saxena, the actor was busy shooting for an intense scene on the sets when he received a beautiful surprise.

Gurmeet Choudhary's daughters paid a surprise visit to him on sets

As Gurmeet was shooting for an action sequence for Commander Karan Saxena, he had his little visitors on the sets of the project along with his wife Debina Bonnerjee. Gurmeet's daughters Liaana and Divisha paid a surprise visit to their daddy dearest's workplace and gave him a warm surprise on Father's Day.

Seeing their father fight it out amidst the shoot, both the kids had extreme reactions. Gurmeet revealed that Lianna started to cry seeing his father hurt while Divisha looked at the shoot intensely.

Take a look at Gurmeet Choudhary's post on Father's Day here:

Sharing his thoughts on seeing his daughters on the sets, Gurmeet Choudhary wrote, "Having my babies by my side has been the most beautiful phase of my life.. On this Father’s Day, my two little daughters surprised me on the set of ‘Commander Karan Saxena’. It was a special moment."

He added, "It was the best day of my life, filled with love and the joy of being a dad is indeed special. My daughters, my strength."

More about Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary has been a bankable name in the entertainment industry. He is among those few TV actors who proved their mettle and featured in movies as well as OTT projects. He started his career with Ramayan, a mythological show and fell in love with co-actress Debina Bonnerjee.

In 2022, they welcomed their daughters, Lianna (April 2022) and Divisha (November 2022).



