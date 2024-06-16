Father's Day 2024: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals dad wanted her to choose THIS career; drops unseen family PICS

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most popular and prominent faces in the entertainment industry. On the momentous occasion of Father's Day (June 16), the actress remembered her father and shared how his lessons have been the secret weapons at work. Not only this but the Bigg Boss 16 fame also revealed what her father wanted her to pursue in the future. Reflecting upon her close bond with her dad, Priyanka dropped a few unseen childhood pictures with him.

The actress also expressed profound gratitude for his unwavering presence and delved into the deep connection and cherished memories she shares with her father.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's note for her father

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary dropped a couple of candid childhood pictures featuring her dad in the frame. Extending warm wishes to him on the special day, the Udaariyaan actress wrote, "To the man who is my rock, my hero, my papa—Happy Father’s Day!"

Her note further read, "For those who don’t know, my dad always dreamed of me joining the army or any government job, a path he thought was perfect for me. As you all know, I followed my heart and chose a different path in the world of showbiz! What felt like strict parenting back then has really shaped me into who I am today!"

She went on to add that her father's lessons in courage, loyalty, and punctuality seemed tough growing up but actually ended up becoming her secret weapon at work. Priyanka elaborated on how such values guide her through every challenge and victory in her career.

Advertisement

Concluding the heartwarming post, the Bigg Boss 16 fame mentioned that she always thinks back to the lessons her father taught her whenever she needs to tackle a tough role or meet a tight deadline. Priyanka added she is proud to uphold her dad's values and thanked him for preparing her for the battlefield of life.

Have a look at her post here:

For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary maintains an active social media presence. Workwise, she was seen in Bigg Boss 16 and later appeared in music videos.

ALSO READ: Father's Day 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Tina Datta on her dad's active social media presence; 'I never knew my...'