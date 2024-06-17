Father's Day: Adaalat fame Ronit Roy calls himself 'most loved' dad; drops unseen PICS from celebration

Ronit Roy is a proud father to his son and daughter. Despite facing hectic schedules, the actor manages to spend quality time with the family, thereby creating a perfect balance between his professional and personal life. On the momentous occasion of Father's Day, he shared a heartfelt post on social media and called himself the 'most loved' dad in the world.

Giving a sneak peek into the celebrations, Ronit posted a picture of a cake that grabbed netizens' attention. The Adaalat actor expressed his profound love for his children, Aador and Agasthya, in the sweet note that he posted along with the candid pictures.

Glimpses of Ronit Roy's Father's Day celebrations

On June 16, Ronit Roy shared a string of photos on his social media handle. The first picture shows the actor smiling with his son and daughter, who can be seen twinning in black outfits. Another frame was all about the screening of Ronit's debut film Jaan Tere Naam.

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor posted a video of the Father's Day special cake that had a surprising twist. The top layer of the cake catches fire, and eventually, a family picture featuring Ronit, his wife, and their kids is revealed.

Dropping the candid snapshots, he wrote, "I feel like I am the most loved father in the world. And just happens that they’re my whole world. Received tons of love hugs kisses and a screening of my debut film #jaanterenaam this evening and a cake that caught fire and revealed my world!!! It’s true. You discover what really matters when you get through the fire. I live y’all mostest @aadorboseroy @agasthyaboseroy @neelamboseroy"

Have a look at his post here:

For the uninitiated, Ronit Roy married Neelam in 2003 and recently renewed their marriage vows as they completed 20 years of togetherness.

About Ronit Roy

Apart from impressing audiences with his spectacular acting jobs in films and series, Ronit Roy has always been one of the most beloved personalities in the tele fraternity. Some of his notable works are Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Bandini, and Adaalat, among others.

