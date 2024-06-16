Father's Day: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly pens emotional note remembering dad Anil Ganguly; drops unseen PICS

Today (June 16), we celebrate the special occasion of Father's Day. On this special day, actress Rupali Ganguly also remembered her later father Anil Ganguly by sharing an emotional post. Remembering and honoring her father, Rupali penned a touching note that will surely dwell up your eyes. Along with this note, the actress also shared some unseen photos with her father.

Rupali Ganguly remembers later father:

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali Ganguly dropped a post expressing her gratitude towards her father and wrote, "I m running out of pictures Pappa … wish we had some more … wish wish wish I still had u between us ….but the memories will last me till the last breath…."

Her post further read, "Not a single day passes when I have not missed u …. but also not a single day passes when I miss u and you have not given me a sign that you are still watching over me…The strength in me is the resilience u have taught me … my skills , my talent , my performance everything is yours Pappa …I am what I am because of you….Happy Father’s Day to the best father ever."

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's post here-

As soon as this post was shared, Rupali's brother, Vijay Ganguly, and Ashlesha Savant dropped heart emoticons on this post.

Through this post, the actress shared her childhood photo with her father and also uploaded a few throwback snaps. Speaking about Rupali Ganguly's father, Mr. Anil Ganguly was a respected director and screenwriter by profession.

For the uninformed, the Anupamaa actress is currently in Jammu Kashmir and visited Vaishno Devi temple to seek blessings. She has been constantly sharing Instagram stories about her vacation.

Workwise, Rupali has starred in several fictional and non-fictional shows like Sanjivani, Bhabhi, Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, and more.

About Rupali Ganguly's current project:

Rupali Ganguly is currently playing the lead role in the hit show, Anupamaa. Starting its journey on July 13, 2020, Anupamaa emerged as a massive hit and gained immense popularity because of its interesting storyline. Apart from Rupali Ganguly, the show stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nishi Saxena, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, Madalsa Sharma, Vaquar Shaikh, and more.

