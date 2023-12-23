Favorite actor of 2023 POLL: From Harshad Chopra, Shaheer Sheikh to Nakuul Mehta; who impressed you the most?

2023 has been quite a year for the showbiz industry, with many actors landing exciting shows and projects. Some of them made big strides in their careers, while others charmed us all with their stylish and handsome appearances. That's why 2023 has been a year full of unexpected surprises and pure magic. So, who's your favorite actor this year?

Keeping in mind the same, Pinkvilla has organized a poll where you can vote for your choice and decide the most favorite actor of 2023. So, it's better not to miss this opportunity to vote and let your star win the race.

Have a look at the Favorite actor of 2023 Poll nominations:

Shaheer Sheikh

Known for his performances in Mahabharat and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Shaheer Sheikh is all set to mark his Bollywood debut with Shashanka Chaturvedi’s Do Patti. The film lets him share the screens alongside Kajol Devgn and Kriti Sanon. The actor has also impressed fans with his stunning personality.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj always manages to leave a lasting impression with his acting skills, evident from his performances in both Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya. His chemistry with Shraddha Arya in the latter show is truly timeless. Recently, he also starred in Tatlubaaz alongside Nargis Fakhri and Divya Agarwal.

Advertisement

Nakuul Mehta

It was during his performance as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz that Nakuul Mehta received a breakthrough in the industry. The actor made his debut with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara opposite Disha Parmar. He also appeared in the second and third seasons of the classic show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Kushal Tandon

Currently, the actor is busy essaying the role of Reyansh in Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. He earned fame due to his participation in Bigg Boss 7. Further, Kushal created headlines for his performance in Beyhadh alongside Jennifer Winget. Besides this, he regularly treats fans with his killer fashion looks.

Harshad Chopda

With his television journey commencing in 2006, Harshad Chopda has become one of the most beloved actors in the industry. His flawless performances in Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, Bepannah, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have garnered him a massive fan base. The onscreen chemistry he shares with Pranali Rathod is a delight to watch.

Shakti Arora

Shakti Arora made his first appearance in 2006, where he played a supporting character in the popular show Dill Mill Gaye. He then went on to star in Tum Se Hi and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. It was when he replaced Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya that he gained significant recognition. Currently, since June 2023, Shakti Arora is portraying the character of Ishaan Bhonsale opposite Bhavika Sharma in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Gaurav Khanna

You probably recognize this name if you've been keeping up with the entertainment industry for a while. He got his big break back in 2007 and now he's starring as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa. On top of that, Gaurav Khanna has landed some exciting gigs like Tere Bin, Gangaa, and more.

Arjit Taneja

As of now, Arjit Taneja plays the lead in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye opposite Sriti Jha. The former is recognized for his performance in Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin 5, and Naagin 6. In 2023, he participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and finished as the 1st runner-up.

POLL: Vote for your favorite actor of 2023

Make sure you don't miss out on this chance and spread the word as much as possible. The votes you cast will determine the favorite actor of 2023. We'll reveal the results tomorrow!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Best-dressed Actress of 2023 Results: Bigg Boss 15 fame Tejasswi Prakash emerges winner with 58 percent votes