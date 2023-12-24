Favorite actor of 2023 POLL RESULT: Nakuul Mehta wins with highest votes; Harshad Chopda and others follow

As 2023 is coming to an end, Pinkvilla organized several polls to crown the best of the television industry in 2023. Meanwhile, we posted a poll to the quest for the favorite actor of this year. Realizing the fact that the telly world has several actors who enjoy a huge fanbase among the audience, Pinkvilla conducted a poll for 'Favorite Actor of 2023.'

Our readers participated in it with utmost excitement and eagerness, letting their votes speak for their choice. As soon as the poll went live, we had lots of responses flooding in. Well, the audience has been waiting for the results, thereby building the anticipation. Now, it's time for us to unveil the results and uncover which celeb earned the title of the year's favorite actor, as determined by our readers' vote.

Nakuul Mehta comes out as winner; fans vote for him as the Favorite Actor of 2023

The poll posted for the above-mentioned title went live on December 22. There were 8 actors in the race for 'Favorite Actor of 2023.' The final polling results, reflecting the opinions of 665 voters over a span of a day, declared Nakuul Mehta as the winner. The Ishqbaaz fame received 44% votes and, hence, is crowned as the year's Favorite actor.

Speaking of the runners-up, Harshad Chopda closely trailed behind by having 36% in his kitty. Next on the list were Shaheer Sheikh and Kushal Tandon, with 2% and 18% votes, respectively. Further, Shakti Arora, Arjit Taneja, and Dheeraj Dhoopar, despite being popular actors in the television industry, did not garner as many votes.

Check out the results below:

List of celebs included in Favorite Actor of 2023 POLL

As already mentioned, 8 actors were in the fierce competition for the title of Favorite Actor of this year. The list of nominees included Shaheer Sheikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Kushal Tandon, Nakuul Mehta, Harshad Chopda, Gaurav Khanna, Shakti Arora, and Arjit Taneja.

Discussing their work front separately, Shaheer Sheikh is making headlines owing to his Bollywood debut with Do Patti alongside Kriti Sanon. He is best known for his performances in Mahabharat and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Dheeraj Dhoopar gained mainstream recognition with his role as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya.

Kushal Tandon is currently busy essaying the role of Reyansh in Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. Further, Harshad Chopda is one of the most beloved actors in the showbiz world. His flawless performances in Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, Bepannah, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have garnered him a significant fan base.

Gaurav Khanna has landed some exciting gigs like Tere Bin, Gangaa, and more. As of now, he is a part of Anupamaa as Anuj Kapadia, sharing screens alongside Rupali Ganguly. While Shakti Arora is currently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Arjit Taneja plays the lead in Kaise Mujhe Mil Gaye.

About Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta won hearts with his acting chops in the second and third seasons of the classic show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Ishqbaaz. The actor landed his debut with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara opposite Disha Parmar. Nakuul is also known for serving as a host on India's Got Talent 6. He is married to Jankee Parekh, and the couple is parents to their little son.

