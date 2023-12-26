Favorite Actress of 2023 Poll Result: Tejasswi Prakash emerges winner with 42% votes

2023 is coming to an end and we conducted a poll inviting readers to vote for their favorite actress. In the recent year-end poll conducted by Pinkvilla, the title of the Favorite Actress of 2023 was claimed by Tejasswi Prakash, the renowned television sensation, securing an impressive 42% of the votes. The poll featured other notable actresses, including Sumbul Touqeer, Disha Parmar, Shivangi Joshi, and Pranali Rathod, among others.

Tejasswi Prakash wins the Best Actress of 2023

Tejasswi Prakash gained widespread recognition for her lead role in Naagin 7, becoming a household name. Although she is currently on a break from television dramas, the actress remains occupied with personal projects and shows that continue to add to her already impressive portfolio. The actress secured 42% votes proving her popularity among the audience.

Check out the poll result below:

Other actresses on the Favorite Actress of 2023 list

Among other actresses, Sumbul Touqeer gave good competition to Tejasswi as she earned 33% of the votes. Shivangi Joshi received 12%, and Pranali Rathod secured 11% of the votes. Disha Parmar and Rupali Ganguly secured a 1% vote each. More than 800 viewers cast their votes.

Sumbul Touqeer is currently seen in Kavya in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. Shivangi Joshi, paired with Kushal Tandon in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, has become a favorite on-screen couple, stealing hearts with their chemistry. Pranali Rathod is renowned for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha.

Rupali Ganguly who got only 1% vote enjoys huge popularity among all age groups for her role as Anupamaa. On the other hand, Disha Parmar is the new mom who was seen briefly on television this year in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

About Tejasswi Prakash's career on television

Tejasswi Prakash began her acting career in 2012 playing Rashmi Bhargava in 2612. But it was in 2013 that she got recognition for her role as the lead in Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki opposite Jay Soni. Another popular show to her credit is Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur.

This year, she was seen in the highly successful franchise, Naagin 6. Besides television shows, the actress also starred in several music videos.

