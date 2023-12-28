Favorite Show 2023 POLL: Anupamaa to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; which among these 13 shows won your heart?

2023 has been a great year for Indian GEC (General Entertainment Content) as several new shows with unique and interesting storylines were launched. Presenting a distinctive approach, fresh pairing, and attention-grabbing plot, these shows managed to hook the audiences to their seats. While the old shows kept entertaining the audience with their content, the makers of these long-running daily soaps also struck the right chord with the viewers.

Introducing generation leaps, unexpected twists and turns, launching new faces, and a change in approach made these shows the audience's favorite daily soaps. Pinkvilla brings you an exciting activity, a poll, conducting 13 top shows currently airing on Indian Television screens. Among these, you can vote for your favorite show, and we will soon be back with the poll results.

Anupamaa:

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is undoubtedly one of the most loved and watched shows. Premiered in 2020, Anupamaa has impressed viewers ever since it began and struck the right chord with them. From being a housewife to working in the USA, the viewers witnessed an unexpected journey of the lead character, Anupamaa, and loved it immensely.

Watch Anupamaa's promo here-

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh, is currently one of the top-rated daily soaps. The show's engaging storyline has kept the viewers hooked ever since it premiered. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin initially starred Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt in lead roles. In 2023, the show took a generation leap, and new faces were introduced.

Advertisement

Despite the change in storyline and star cast, the show managed to hold on to the ardent viewers and continued entertaining them. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin earlier ranked among the top 5 shows, and 2023 turned out to be in the makers' favor as the show has been consistently ranking in the first spot.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's promo here-

Imlie:

Imlie has been one of the most loved daily soaps on Indian Television screens and has a massive following too. Recently, Imlie took a generation leap, and Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy are currently playing the lead roles in the show.

Sai is the male protagonist and plays the role of Agastya, a rich businessman. Meanwhile, Adrija is the female protagonist and essays the role of Imlie, a bar singer. Despite the generation leap and exit of the old star cast, the show has been doing well on TRP terms.

Watch Imlie's promo here-

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been on-air for 15 years and still manages to entertain audiences even now. The show has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the viewers, and it has a massive number of ardent fans.

Starring Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Munmun Dutta, and others in pivotal roles, each character from the show is immensely popular. The story of Gokuldham society, a cosmopolitan community where people from diverse cultures coexist, is loved and enjoyed by the show's ardent viewers.

Watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's promo here-

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has undoubtedly been one of the audiences' favorite daily soaps on Television screens. It has been more than 15 years since the show started entertaining viewers. The ardent viewers of the show witnessed four generations over the years and have showered their love on every lead pair.

Be it Akshara-Naitik's innocent romance, Naira-Kartik's passionate love, Akshara-Abhimanyu's chemistry, or now Abhira-Armaan's budding love story, the show and the characters often won the hearts of the viewers. Currently, Samridhii Shukla (Abhira), Shehzada Dhami (Armaan Poddar), Pratiksha Honmukhe (Ruhi Goenka) and Shivam Khajuria (Rohit Poddar) are playing the lead roles.

Advertisement

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's promo here-

Teri Meri Doriyaann:

Teri Meri Doriyaann started airing on January 4, 2023, gaining a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim for its engaging plot and well-defined characters. In the show, Vijayendra Kumeria essays the role of Angad Brar, whereas Himanshi plays the role of Sahiba.

Their on-screen chemistry is immensely loved by the fans. Along with Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar, the show also stars Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora, Prachi Hada and others in pivotal roles.

Watch Teri Meri Doriyaan's promo here-

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si:

From the time Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si premiered on August 21, 2023, it has only garnered a positive response and love from the audience. The plot and the star cast's performances are loved by fans. The show revolves around the lives of two individuals, Kunal Malhotra (played by Mohit Malik) and Vandana Karmarkar (played by Sayli Salunkhe), in their 30s and 40s and their intertwined journey in pursuit of their dreams, and eventually, the question of whether love is also possible past a certain age.

Along with Mohit and Sayli, the show also stars Abhidnya Bhave, Garvita Sadhwani, Arisht Jain, and others in pivotal roles. Currently, the story revolves around Kunal and Vandana's marriage and how Kunal's ex-wife tries to create problems in their relationship.

Watch Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's promo here-

Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav:

Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav is among the most loved mythological shows premiered on June 19, 2023. Starring Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput, the show garnered a massive fan following within a few months and has been doing well in terms of ratings as well. It looks like the audiences are enjoying the mythological and untold story of Shiv and Sati and the acting mettle of the lead actors.

Watch Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav's promo here-

Pandya Store:

Starring Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel, Pandya Store is another most loved daily soap that strikes the right chord with the viewers. The show witnessed a major generation leap as lead actors Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar bid adieu to the show owing to the change in storyline. However, despite this generation leap, the audience never fails to shower love on the new pair and the new plot.

Advertisement

Watch Pandya Store's promo here-

Kundali Bhagya:

A few months ago, Kundali Bhagya witnessed a 20-year generation leap, and Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali were roped in to play the lead roles in the show. Paras essays the role of Rajveer Luthra, whereas Baseer plays Shaurya Luthra. Along with them, actor Shakti Anand has also replaced Shakti Arora as Karan Luthra.

The lead actress, Shraddha Arya, who has been a part of the show since its inception, continued to be a part of it even after the leap. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show began in 2017 and is one of the longest-running daily soaps. Even today, the show has hooked the audience to its interesting plot storyline and never fails to impress them.

Watch Kundali Bhagya's promo here-

Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka:

Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, which premiered recently on July 10, 2023, instantly grabbed eyeballs owing to the fresh pairing of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon. The passionate love story and their on-screen chemistry are adored by the viewers. In Ekta Kapoor's produced show Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, Shivangi is seen in the role of Aradhna Saini, a journalist, and Kushal is seen as Reyansh Lamba. The serial shows both of them as career-oriented individuals and revolves around their love-hate relationship.

Watch Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka's promo here-

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon:

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon revolves around the life of a strong female character, Kavya (played by Sumbul Touqeer). Kavya desires to serve the nation and do right by the common man while being equally focused on the importance of family.

The sky is her limit, and despite being put to the test, she is willing to go over and beyond to achieve the goal she sets for herself. Amidst this, the show also depicts the importance of a supporting life partner, and the male lead is played by Mishkat Verma. Sumbul and Mishkat's performance is loved and applauded by the audience.

Watch Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon's promo here-

Advertisement

Kumkum Bhagya:

Kumkum Bhagya, starring Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, Rachi Sharma, and Abrar Qazi in pivotal roles, has been another longest-running daily soap. Premiered in 2014, the show still enjoys a dedicated fan following who eagerly look forward to the show's interesting twists and turns. Over the years, Kumkum Bhagya took several leaps but still managed to hold on to the audience's attention and has been impressing them to date.

Watch Kumkum Bhagya's promo here-

Vote now for your favorite show of 2023

While these shows have been truly entertaining in 2023, which among these is your favorite show? Do vote and let us know. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla, as the results will be out tomorrow!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TV celebs wedding 2023 POLL: Krishna Mukherjee to Vrushika Mehta and Shrenu Parik; vote for your favorite