Favorite shows of 2023 Poll Result: Kundali Bhagya emerges winner with 68% votes; check out top 3 shows

Within just two days, we will bid adieu to 2023 and welcome 2024 with open arms. As we are all set to wrap up this year, Pinkvilla conducted an interesting poll for the readers and asked them to vote for their favorite shows of 2023. We compiled thirteen top-rated shows on Indian television that have a massive fan following. The shows that we chose for the poll have been entertaining the audience ever since their inception.

The thirteen shows in the race for the Favorite Show Poll of 2023 included Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Pandya Store, Kundali Bhagya, Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon and Kumkum Bhagya.

Emerging as the most loved and entertaining show of 2023 is Kundali Bhagya! Yes, Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad starrer show has won the hearts of the viewers this year and also bagged the first spot in Pinkvilla's favorite show Poll 2023.

Kundali Bhagya wins Favorite Shows Poll of 2023

Audiences are aware of how Kundali Bhagya didn't fail to impress them even after the show took a 20-generation leap and the star cast changed. Though lead actress Shraddha Arya continued to be a part of the show, new leads like Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali were roped in to play the lead roles in the show.

It seems like the viewers have liked these new stars, their acting prowess, and the engaging storyline. In Pinkvilla's Favorite Show of 2023 Poll, Kundali Bhagya received an impressive 68% of votes, making it the winner.

After Kundali Bhagya, the other two shows that topped the poll were:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin bags second spot

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh, is currently one of the top-rated daily soaps. The show's engaging storyline has kept viewers hooked ever since it premiered. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin initially starred Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt in lead roles. In 2023, the show took a generational leap, and new faces were introduced. The show emerged as the second-most favorite show of the audience, with 18% of the votes.

Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, Anupamaa and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah rank third

There was a tie between Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, Anupamaa and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as all three shows received 3% votes.

Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, which premiered recently on July 10, 2023, instantly grabbed eyeballs owing to the fresh pairing of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon. The show has become an audience's favorite within just a few months.

Speaking about Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa, the show has been entertaining the audience ever since it premiered. It connects the right chord with the viewers and shares the third spot with Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka with 3% votes.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the longest-running sitcom on Indian television, also bagged the third spot on the poll with 3% votes. Starring Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Munmun Dutta, and others in pivotal roles, each character from the show is immensely popular. Over the years, it has earned a dedicated fan base and continues to entertain the viewers.

Did your favorite show bag the top 3 spots in our poll? Let us know in the comment section below!

