Favorite TV couple POLL RESULT: Shivangi Joshi-Kushal Tandon from Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka emerge as WINNERS
In a recent poll conducted by Pinkvilla, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon won as the Best Onscreen TV pair followed by Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma.
Pinkvilla recently conducted a year-round poll about the TV couples that stole audiences' hearts in the year 2023. The poll had many onscreen couples who came together for the first time for their respective shows and made a mark with their striking chemistries.
And now the result of the poll is out. Read on to find out more.
Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon win the poll
Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka pair Aradhna and Reyansh played Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon won the poll with a considerable lead. ArAnsh got 43% votes and they were leading with 10% as the second highest votes went for Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma who essay Kavya and Adiraj in Kavya: Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. They received 33% of total votes.
Have a look at the poll results below
The third most favorite couple from the year, as per the poll, is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma who play the characters of Ishaan and Savi in the show. They received 14% of total votes.
Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai got 8% votes. They play the characters of Abhira and Armaan in the show.
More about Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's journey in the industry
Interestingly, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's chemistry with almost all of their co-stars is quite appreciated.
Joshi started her journey pretty young in the industry but got recognition from her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naira Goenka. The actress was a part of the project for around five years. After that, she bagged Balika Vadhu 2 as a grown-up Anandi. She also appeared in Bekaboo as a cameo character. Apart from TV shows, Shivangi has many popular music videos to her credit.
Kushal Tandon entered the TV industry after modeling for a brief period. The actor rose to fame with his stint in Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai as Virat Vadhera. He has made his presence felt on various reality shows and OTT projects too.
About Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka
Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka started as a story about falling in love despite red flags. The current track of the show revolves around Reyansh's mysterious death.
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more