Favorite TV couple POLL RESULT: Shivangi Joshi-Kushal Tandon from Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka emerge as WINNERS

Pinkvilla recently conducted a year-round poll about the TV couples that stole audiences' hearts in the year 2023. The poll had many onscreen couples who came together for the first time for their respective shows and made a mark with their striking chemistries.

And now the result of the poll is out. Read on to find out more.

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon win the poll

Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka pair Aradhna and Reyansh played Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon won the poll with a considerable lead. ArAnsh got 43% votes and they were leading with 10% as the second highest votes went for Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma who essay Kavya and Adiraj in Kavya: Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. They received 33% of total votes.

Have a look at the poll results below

The third most favorite couple from the year, as per the poll, is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma who play the characters of Ishaan and Savi in the show. They received 14% of total votes.

Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai got 8% votes. They play the characters of Abhira and Armaan in the show.

More about Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's journey in the industry

Interestingly, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's chemistry with almost all of their co-stars is quite appreciated.

Joshi started her journey pretty young in the industry but got recognition from her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naira Goenka. The actress was a part of the project for around five years. After that, she bagged Balika Vadhu 2 as a grown-up Anandi. She also appeared in Bekaboo as a cameo character. Apart from TV shows, Shivangi has many popular music videos to her credit.

Kushal Tandon entered the TV industry after modeling for a brief period. The actor rose to fame with his stint in Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai as Virat Vadhera. He has made his presence felt on various reality shows and OTT projects too.

About Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka

Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka started as a story about falling in love despite red flags. The current track of the show revolves around Reyansh's mysterious death.