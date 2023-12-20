Favorite TV jodi 2023 POLL: Shakti Arora-Bhavika Sharma to Kushal Tandon-Shivangi Joshi, who won you over?

2023 was a year full of shows, but only a handful were able to truly entertain the audience. The chemistry between the lead pair plays a crucial role in determining the success of any project. If the main couple can connect with the viewers on a deep level, their show is bound to win over their hearts as well.

Pinkvilla brings to you a list of onscreen TV couples from the television industry that managed to captivate the hearts of the viewers with their chemistry and acting chops. Among these, you can vote for your favorite onscreen pair and we will soon be back with the poll results.

Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Despite the doubts surrounding Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's ability to keep audiences engaged after the departure of Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma, the show showcased its strength with the introduction of Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora as the new lead pair. Their heartfelt performances as Savi and Ishaan truly touched the viewers' hearts.

In fact, the show topped the charts and managed to retain the spot for months. It is still the top show in the TRP charts. Shakti and Bhavika's fans lovingly ship the onscreen pair as #IshVi.

Advertisement

Have a look at a recent post by Shakti Arora with Bhavika Sharma

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon from Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka

Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka by Balaji Telefilms won the hearts of the viewers, thanks to Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's performances as Aradhna Sahni and Reyansh Lamba in the show. The audiences ship them as #ArAnsh. The duo has a strong chemistry. Their romantic and emotional scenes are loved by all.

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma from Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

Sumbul Touqeer made her fiction comeback on television with Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon after her fruitful journey on Bigg Boss 16. Touqeer was cast opposite Mishkat Verma in the show and the duo share an amazing chemistry. Fans love Adhiraj and Kavya's romance and love story.

Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Star Plus' show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si impressed the viewers with its unique storyline. The actors Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik are great fit for their vulnerable yet strong characters of Vandana and Kunal.

Kunal and Vandana's nok-jhok is loved by all and fans can't wait for their love story to unfold.

Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad from Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya recently took a major leap in its storyline, transitioning from Karan-Preeta to their sons Shaurya and Rajveer. Paras Kalnawat portrays the character of Rajveer, while Sana Sayyad brings life to Palki, Rajveer's love interest in the series. What sets this couple apart is the genuine and sincere love story between Rajveer and Palak.

Fans lovingly call them #PalVeer

Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao from Imlie

Imlie took its second leap and introduced the third lead couple of the show. Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao stepped into the show and are seen playing the characters of Imlie and Agastya respectively. The show is all set for Agastya and Imlie to finally realize love for each other amidst a major twist in the show.

Fans loved Imlie-Agastya's fights and accidental romance. The show secures number second spot in the TRP charts.

Take the below poll and vote for your favorite TV couple of 2023

Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Another onscreen pair that made headlines and turned heads is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's fourth-generation lead pair Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami. Fans were eager to know about the actors who'd replace the popular couple Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod.

Advertisement

Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh from Chand Jalne Laga

Other popular actors who made their grand comebacks to the television world are Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh from Chand Jalne Laga. The duo returned to the fiction genre after trying their hands on reality shows. Chand Jalne Laga is a revenge saga and the look of the show is quite grand. Kanika and Vishal's performance in the title track of the show was amped up with the great screenplay and the visuals looked nothing less than a Bollywood number.

Apart from the above, other television couples from 2023 that made a strong presence felt are Rachi Sharma and Abrar Qazi from Kumkum Bhagya who play the characters of Poorvi and Rajvansh.

Also, Jhanak and Anirudh from Star Plus' newly launched Jhank played by actors Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja received a warm welcome from the viewers.

ALSO READ: TV actors’ Big Break Poll: Ridhi Dogra to Shehnaaz Gill; which TV actor's big screen break is your favorite?