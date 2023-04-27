Female fans request Rahul Vaidya for selfie at the airport; Wife Disha Parmar REACTS

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are among the most adorable couples in the telly industry. The pair are happily married and maintain an active social media presence. Rahul Vaidya, a singer started making headlines after he participated in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14. It was during that time the singer received immense love and support for his relationship with actress Disha Parmar. On the other hand, Disha was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 opposite Nakuul Mehta.

Disha and Rahul spotted at the airport today

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya were spotted at the Mumbai airport today. A video that captured the couple shows Rahul and Disha posing for the paparazzi as soon as they arrive at the airport. After they pose and start walking, female fans request Rahul for selfies. Disha gives the cutest reaction as she walks ahead and covers her mouth with her hand to smile. Then she quickly steps back and joins Rahul for the picture. The actress was seen in a white oversized shirt which she paired with brown pants.

Take a look at the cute video here:

About Rahul and Disha

Rahul and Disha dated for some time before tying the knot. They have a cute love story and the head-over-heels-in-love couple did all things mushy for each other. Although they met for the first time in 2018 for the shoot of ‘Yaad Teri’, they were already talking on social media. Soon, the rumoured couple was spotted at many events and parties together. Their love story blossomed and came out in front of the world when Rahul participated in Bigg Boss 14. The singer proposed to her while he was on the show in the cutest way. Disha visited Rahul on the show to surprise him and respond to his proposal. Later, they tied the knot on July 16, 2021.

On the professional front, Rahul started his career with reality TV shows as a performing artist and has been part of many reality shows over the years. He is best known for participating and emerging as the second runner-up in Indian Idol 1.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim announces pregnancy, says 'I was bleeding heavily on Eid and I thought..'