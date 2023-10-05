'Few Days More': Ashnoor Kaur expresses excitement as she offers glimpse of her new under-construction home

Ashnoor Kaur (19) is among the most talented and loved young actresses in the entertainment industry and has a huge fanbase too. The actress started her acting journey in childhood and became a household name after being a part of several shows. Along with impressing fans with her acting mettle, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is also an avid social media user and often treats fans and followers by sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life achievements. Now, the actress shared the exciting news with her fans as she has become a proud owner of an apartment.

Ashnoor Kaur purchases new home

Recently, 19-year-old Ashnoor Kaur took to her social media handle and shared special news with her fans and followers. The young actress has now become a proud owner of a new house in Mumbai. She expressed her excitement as she offered a sneak peek of her new under-construction apartment. Ashnoor is seen decked up in a purple traditional outfit as she poses on the balcony of her new home. Sharing these photos, Ashnoor wrote, "New month, new beginnings, new home #FewDaysMore #Grateful."

Take a look at Ashnoor Kaur's PICS here-

Celebs congratulate Ashnoor

As soon as Ashnoor Kaur shared this news on her social media handle, celebs flooded her comment section and congratulated her for achieving this huge milestone. Kanika Mann wrote, "So happy for you Congratulations (heart emoticon)," Zain Imam commented, "Muchas congratulations ashnoorie! aise hi higher floors lete raho," Shantanu Maheshwari said, "Big big congratulations!!! More power to you," Nisha Rawal wrote, "All the best," Avinash Mukherjee commented, "Congratulations!!" and many others wished the young actress.

A glimpse into Ashnoor Kaur's professional life

Ashnoor Kaur has been a part of numerous shows and has gained immense fan following owing to her performance. The actress has been a part of popular shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Shobha Somnath Ki, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, and many others. Her popularity increased after she essayed the role of young Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was a part of the show for a long time.

ALSO READ: Paras Kalnawat to Siddharth Nigam: 5 celebs who became proud owners of luxurious cars in their early 20s