‘Finally, I am with my family’, Sheezan Khan tastes freedom after walking out of jail; Read Details

Sheezan Khan was arrested by the Waliv Police a day after Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in December last year. The actor was essaying the lead role in the show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul opposite actress Tunisha Sharma, who was playing the female lead as Princess Mariam. To everyone’s dismay, the actress reportedly committed suicide on the sets of the show in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma had filed a report against Sheezan accusing him of allegedly abetting the suicide of her daughter. After spending more than two months behind the bars, Sheezan was granted bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4, Saturday.

Sheezan reunites with family

Hearing the news of Sheezan’s bail, his sisters had already expressed their gratitude on social media. They were eagerly waiting to be reunited with Sheezan. After Sheezan Khan walked out of the Thane Central Jail, he hugged his family. It was an emotional moment for the family as they hugged and cried. The actor spoke to Bombay Times and shared his joy of walking out innocent. It was an overwhelming feeling for him. He said, “I understand the real meaning of freedom today because I can feel it. I’m really happy to be back with my family and had tears the moment I saw my mother and sisters.”

When asked about his plans now, he shared that all he wants to do for a few days is lie in his mother’s lap and do nothing. He wants to eat home-cooked food prepared by his mother and spend quality time with his siblings.

Sheezan on Tunisha

Sheezan Khan was reportedly in a relationship with Tunisha Sharma. During the investigation, the actor revealed that their relationship only lasted for three months. Although they broke up, they were on good terms. However, Tunisha’s mother accused Sheezan of cheating on Tunisha. When Sheezan was asked about Tunisha, he replied, “I miss her and if she was alive, she would have fought for me.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: After getting bail, Sheezan Khan reunites with sisters Falaq, Shafaq Naaz; Watch