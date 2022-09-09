FIR actor Vipul Roy blessed with a baby girl; Shares first glimpse of the newborn in this VIDEO

FIR actor Vipul Roy and his wife Melis Atici were blessed with a baby girl on Thursday, September 8. Roy is elated about entering the new phase of fatherhood and shared this exciting piece of news with his fans and friends through social media. Vipul posted a cute video of his baby's hand beautifully blooming through theirs. Friends of the actor are equally excited and dropped some lovely comments on the actor's video.

Vipul Roy posted the video of the newborn and captioned it, "& it’s a GIRLLLLLLLLL. Welcome our baby girl 08.09.2022. Thank you for your love & blessings. #love #happiness #baby #family #newborn #vipulroy (sic)" Kishwer Merchant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shweta Gulati, Aditi Sharma, Mahhi Vij, Debina Bonnerjee and many others congratulated the actor on welcoming a baby girl.