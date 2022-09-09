FIR actor Vipul Roy blessed with a baby girl; Shares first glimpse of the newborn in this VIDEO
Vipul Roy shared this blissful news of becoming a father to a baby girl on his social media.
FIR actor Vipul Roy and his wife Melis Atici were blessed with a baby girl on Thursday, September 8. Roy is elated about entering the new phase of fatherhood and shared this exciting piece of news with his fans and friends through social media. Vipul posted a cute video of his baby's hand beautifully blooming through theirs. Friends of the actor are equally excited and dropped some lovely comments on the actor's video.
Vipul Roy posted the video of the newborn and captioned it, "& it’s a GIRLLLLLLLLL. Welcome our baby girl 08.09.2022. Thank you for your love & blessings. #love #happiness #baby #family #newborn #vipulroy (sic)" Kishwer Merchant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shweta Gulati, Aditi Sharma, Mahhi Vij, Debina Bonnerjee and many others congratulated the actor on welcoming a baby girl.
Check out the video below:
Kishwer Merchant was mesmerised by the tiny fingers of the newborn and wrote, "Oh my look at those fingers. Congratulations". Devoleena Bhattacherjee commented, "Awww Congratulations", while Roshni Banik expressed her wish by writing, "Heartiest Congratulations to the new parents!!! Angel is here wohoooo!!! (sic)"
Talking about Vipul Roy, he has been a part of television shows, Jeanie Aur Juju, Sahib Biwi Aur Boss, Dr. Madhumati on Duty, and Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double among others. He is renowned for his character Bhola Pandit in FIR.
Pinkvilla congratulates the actor on this new journey.
