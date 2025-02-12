FIR against Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav over ‘fake’ claim Jaipur police escorted him for his shoot; Report

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav has once again found himself in trouble. A case has been registered against him for posting a misleading video that falsely suggested he was being escorted by the Rajasthan Police during a music video shoot in Jaipur.

The controversy began when Elvish Yadav shared a video on his social media on February 10. In the footage, he is seen traveling in a car driven by Krishnavardhan, son of former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas. A police vehicle is seen following them, and Elvish claimed that the police were providing him an escort. Krishnavardhan further stated that the police vehicles changed as they moved through different jurisdictions.

However, Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph dismissed these claims, confirming that no official security was provided to Elvish. Additional Commissioner of Police Rameshwar Singh also emphasized that police escorts are only assigned based on established protocols. Following this, an FIR was registered against the YouTuber at the Cyber Police Station for allegedly sharing a fake video that damaged the reputation of the Rajasthan Police.

Elvish Yadav had traveled to Jaipur on February 8 for a music video shoot in Sambhar. Meanwhile, former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas distanced himself from the controversy, stating that neither he nor Krishnavardhan had requested a police escort. He added, “Elvish Yadav has often visited me, and as a politician, I meet many people. My government is not in power, so I do not know who arranged for a police vehicle or why it was there.” He urged both Elvish Yadav and the state government to clarify the situation.

On the other hand, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has been facing outrage for his racially offensive remarks at Chum Darang. The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has written a letter to the National Commission for Women, urging them to take strict action against Yadav for his comments.