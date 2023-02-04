FIR lodged against Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary and her family for allegedly demanding dowry

The popular actress and dancer Sapna Choudhary rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 11. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. She keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and they leave no stone unturned to shower their love on him. For the unversed, she secretly tied the knot with Veer Sahu in 2020 and the couple was blessed with a baby boy whom they named Porus. Reportedly, Sapna has landed herself in legal trouble as a case has been registered against her and her family members for demanding dowry.

As per the recent reports, Palwal Police has registered a case against Sapna's brother Karan and mother Neelam under various sections including dowry assault. Sapna’s sister-in-law filed a complaint at the Women's Police Station in Palwal against the singer-dancer and others for demanding a Creta car as dowry. The complainant has alleged that her in-laws assaulted her and demanded dowry and when the demands were not fulfiled she was harassed and sexually exploited.

The complainant married Sapna's brother Karan who is a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi, in 2018. In her complaint, Sapna's sister-in-law alleged that her in-laws began demanding the car after her daughter was born as part of the 'Chuchak' ceremony. However, her father gave them Rs 3 lakh in cash, some gold and silver jewellery, and clothing. She also alleged that after receiving gifts from her family, her in-laws were unhappy and started abusing her again, demanding the car. She also stated that on May 6, 2020, her husband (Karan) assaulted her under the influence of alcohol and had unnatural sex with her.

The complainant further claimed that about six months ago, she came back to her father’s house in Palwal and lodged a complaint at a women's Police Station there against her in-laws including Sapna Chaudhary, Karan and Neelam but no arrests were made in the case so far. The Women's Police Station in-charge Sushila said ‘The investigation is going on. Deputy Superintendent of Police Satender is probing the whole matter. The accused will be arrested after the charges are framed.’