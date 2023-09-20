First Ganesh Chaturthi with son Vaayu: Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta share heartwarming glimpses

Ganesh Chaturthi is a significant festival celebrated with immense enthusiasm in India, marking the birth of Lord Ganesha. This vibrant festival typically spans ten days, during which uniquely crafted idols of Lord Ganesha are placed in homes and public places. Devotees offer prayers, sweets, and flowers to seek his blessings for success and prosperity. As this auspicious day arrived yesterday, television celebrities eagerly welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes. Joining the festivities, new parents Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi for the first time with their baby boy, adding an extra layer of joy to their observance of this cherished occasion.

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta share heartwarming glimpses from the festival

The much-loved television couple, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta, recently celebrated a double occasion with great enthusiasm. Not only did they welcome Lord Ganesha with double the energy, but it was also a special day as their baby boy turned two months old on this auspicious occasion, marking his first-ever Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

The couple was radiant in matching yellow outfits, with Vatsal wearing a yellow kurta adorned with dark blue shaded lines, while Ishita looked stunning in a yellow saree. She complemented her look with a hair bun and gajra, and her jewelry and sindoor added to her mesmerizing appearance. Their baby boy, Vaayu, looked adorable in an orange kurta paired with white pajamas.

Take a look at Vatsal’s pots here!

The Ganesha celebration was adorned with exquisite decorations, creating a truly amazing ambiance. Vatsal shared a picture of the celebration on his Instagram account with a heartfelt caption that read, “Ganpati Bappa Morya! This year’s celebration is extra special as we welcome the blessings of Lord Ganesha with our little angel, Vaayu, who turns 2 months old today. #GaneshChaturthi #VaayusFirstCelebration”

Vatshal Sheth’s personal life

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's romantic journey began on the set of the TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar in 2016. Their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a real-life love story, leading the couple to take their relationship to the next level. In November 2017, brimming with love and affection, Ishita and Vatsal exchanged vows and tied the knot in a memorable wedding ceremony.

This year, in July, their beautiful journey reached a new milestone with the arrival of their son, marking the start of a new and joyous chapter in their lives as parents.

