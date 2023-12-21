FIRST PICS: Shrenu Parikh ties the knot with Akshay Mhatre in grand wedding ceremony
Actors Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre are now husband and wife. The couple shared glimpses from their wedding day as they posed for happy pictures.
After a three-day pre-wedding festivities, actors Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre are now married!
Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre decided to take the plunge after dating for a brief period. The two recently took to social media to share their wedding pictures.
Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre share photos from grand wedding
Followed by hours of no activity on social media, Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre treated their fans with adorable photos from their big day. And we must say, it was worth the wait.
Shrenu looked like the quintessential Indian bride with a marron-orange sequenced lehenga-choli. The Maitree actress wore heavy traditional jewelry with her hair tied in a sleek bun. Akshay Mhatre, the groom wore a magenta-colored sherwani followed by a white turban.
The newlywed posed for happy pictures and looked nothing less than a royal couple.
Have a look at the wedding photos shared by Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre
Shrenu and Akshay had a grand engagement ceremony last night followed by a sangeet party where the couple performed and also enjoyed the performances of their family and friends. The couple danced to the popular song Mere Naam Tu along with other fun tracks like Chal Pyaar Karegi and Oochi Hai Building among others.
Shrenu's mother got emotional while performing with her which melted everyone including actress Surbhi Chandna's heart.
Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre's mehendi and haldi ceremonies
Shrenu and Akshay's wedding festivities began with the bride's mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. The Ishqbaaaz actress wore a green outfit with floral jewelry. After the function, the families left for Vadodara for the big wedding day.
In Vadodara, the couple had a celebration party with close friends and family wherein Parikh sang Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye for to-be husband Akshay.
The Haldi ceremony was a rocking affair with Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre entering the venue in swag and style. They ditched the usual yellow for the Haldi function and opted for neon green-colored outfits. The couple entered on a yellow scooter as Parikh rode the vehicle.
Shrenu and Akshay's wedding was attended by many popular actors like Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, Neha Laxmi, and Ankit Bathla among others.
Pinkvilla wishes a happily ever after to the couple!
