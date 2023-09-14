'Peeth peeche Jo log baat karte hai,' Sheezan Khan talks about dealing with backstabbers

Sheezan Khan has indeed carved a name for himself in the entertainment industry, gaining prominence for his portrayal in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kaabul, where he shared the screen with the late actress Tunisha Sharma. His work on-screen has earned him recognition, and he continues to captivate audiences with his talent. Moreover, Sheezan has not only made waves professionally but has also caught the attention of fans due to his dedicated fitness journey. His recent video of an intense workout regimen has garnered appreciation and admiration from his followers.

Sheezan Khan stays fit with intense workouts, watch:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Sheezan Khan continues to keep his fans updated on both his personal and professional endeavors. Today, on September 14th, he shared a video on his Instagram account, showcasing his workout routine, specifically focusing on the Lat Pull Down exercise to strengthen his back. In his caption, he offered a motivating message, stating, "Keep Your Back Strong and Thick taaki peeth peeche jo log baat karte hai aapko unse farq na pade !! (Keep your back strong and thick so that you don't care about what people say behind your back).”

Additionally, the choice of Jim's Theme from the movie Pathaan adds an extra layer of motivation to the video.

Netizens reaction:

Fans were quick to express their admiration and support for Sheezan Khan's fitness video. One fan praised him not just for his physical efforts but also for his character, saying, "Ali, you are a very good human being, no matter where in the world you say, you are good to me and you will always remain good to me, you are always happy, this is my prayer Ali."

Another fan showed unwavering support and faith in Sheezan and commented, “King jiska koi nahi hota uska Allah hota hai hero Allah apke Sath hai hum sab fans apke Sath hai hero Khan baba.”

About Sheezan Khan's life:

Sheezan Khan's journey in the acting industry took off in 2013 with his debut role in the historical drama series Jodha Akbar. While this marked the beginning of his career, it was his portrayal of Ali Baba in the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul that truly propelled him into the limelight.

Currently, Sheezan Khan is testing his mettle in the adrenaline-pumping world of reality television. He is a contestant in the 13th season of the immensely popular stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by the renowned filmmaker and director, Rohit Shetty.

