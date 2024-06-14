Flashback Friday: Fawad Khan wasn't convinced to do Humsafar; did show just for paycheck after rejecting it twice

Fawad Khan is one of the most popular and talented actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry who has also won the hearts of millions in India. His name is synonymous with charismatic personality, impeccable acting chops, and dashing looks, of course. The Humsafar drama earned him immense recognition and popularity among the audience. His onscreen chemistry with Mahira Khan created magic and the show is one of the most loved dramas.

But did you know that Fawad Khan was not convinced to do Humsafar? Yes, you read that right! During a podcast interview with Ahmad Ali Butt, the actor revisited the start of his journey and mentioned that he initially rejected the show.

Fawad Khan did Humsafar only because of 'paycheck'

In the interview, Fawad Khan was asked about the factors or aspects that convinced him to sign the dotted lines for Humsafar, opposite Mahira Khan. To this, he landed an unexpected response. The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor told Ahmad Ali, "I wasn't convinced. It was just a paycheck. I did not want to do it."

Revealing what really worked for Humsafar, Fawad mentioned, "I think it mostly worked because it's not really a unique story or many more stories like that were being told at that time. I think it was the combination of the people who did it, the people who came together to do it; that's what made it somehow different.” The Khoobsurat actor highlighted that the OST of the show contributed immensely to its popularity.

Fawad Khan will not do Humsafar again

Taking the conversation ahead, the Khuda Kay Liye fame revealed saying no to the drama twice. Fawad elaborated on how Momna was very persistent, and hence, he agreed to do Humsafar but wasn't in love with it. The Kapoor & Sons actor asserted having fond memories of the drama but said that if given the chance to be a part of it, he would not do it.

For the uninitiated, Humsafar starred Fawad Khan as Asher and Mahira Khan as Khirad. It revolves around two individuals who fall for each other after finding themselves in a loveless marriage.

