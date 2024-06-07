Flashback Friday: When Bigg Boss OTT 3 host Anil Kapoor's TV debut series 24 was touted 'bad idea' and had no takers

Actor Anil Kapoor will be soon seen on the OTT platform as the host of one of the most controversial shows, Bigg Boss OTT. After much speculation, the makers have confirmed that the handsome actor will be hosting the third season of the show. Amidst the buzz of what to expect from Anil Kapoor as the host, let’s take a look back at when the Bollywood actor made his television debut with the limited series, 24.

Anil Kapoor on being advised by his colleagues not to do 24

Last year, in an interview with PTI, Anil Kapoor shared that a decade ago, many of his colleagues from the industry hesitated to do a long format show. This was before the OTT revolution took over. The idea of a limited TV series didn’t excite many people in India back then and for this reason, his colleagues advised him not to do 24.

Talking to the news agency PTI, he shared, “Even when I was doing 24 internationally everybody said you are a big screen, mainstream actor, how can you go to television? For me, it is always about the story and role. I wanted to experience it (TV), no matter what happens. I wanted to get that world back here as it was very exciting.”

Further, he also added pitching 24 to many platforms, “The way I pitched 24 to all the platforms (here) was, 'I am going to give you 24 good films' but nobody took me seriously except for a few of them.”

For those who do not know, Anil Kapoor made his TV debut with 24. It went on air in October 2013.

Anil Kapoor to host Bigg Boss OTT 3

It is now official that Anil Kapoor will be seen as the host on Bigg Boss OTT 3. The Bollywood actor will replace Salman Khan, and his presence will indeed bring a fresh twist.

In the latest promo released by the makers, the Bollywood actor broke the sequence with a sharp whistle, exclaiming, “Kursi manga re (bring the chair)." The moment he said, "Bahut hogaya re jhakaas, karte hain na kuch aur khaas (Let's do something exciting)," and the excitement among fans knew no bounds.

