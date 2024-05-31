Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar formed a lovely onscreen duo in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Eventually, they emerged as one of the most popular and adored couples to be ever seen on the Indian television screens. Later, they joined hands for the second and third seasons of the cult classic show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Well, Nakuul and Disha also appeared on Pinkvilla for an exclusive interaction during the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 release.

During the conversation, the then-onscreen couple had a fun 'How Well Do You Know Each Other' session with us, and Disha guessed Nakuul's favorite actor.

Did Disha Parmar correctly guess Nakuul Mehta's favorite actor?

In a fun segment with us, we asked Disha Parmar to guess Nakuul Mehta's favorite actor. Quite perplexed at it, the actress mentioned, 'I don't know. Bollywood or Hollywood. I have two options. I don't know Hollywood, but I think he likes Ranbir and Shah Rukh."

However, she is left surprised and shocked after Nakuul reveals his favorite actor to be none other than Will Smith. Disha's reaction apparently showed that it was quite unexpected for her co-actor from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 to be a fan of Will Smith.

Later, she explained that RK meant Ranbir Kapoor, not Ranveer. Responding to the same, Nakuul said, "I like both, I like all of them actually. But I love Will Smith." After Disha Parmar mentioned not knowing about it, the Ishqbaaz fame remarked, "Really? We have spoken so much about Pursuit of Happyness."

Have a look at the video here:

During the interview, the duo spoke about their experience of re-living their characters, shooting together, and what it is about their pairing that makes them so relatable to the audience.

Check out the full video here:

About Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar

As the onscreen lead pair in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 & 3, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's chemistry created magic among the audience.

While Nakuul recently worked as a dubbing artist for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Disha Parmar is enjoying her motherhood bliss.

