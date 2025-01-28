Forget wardrobes, Krushna Abhishek has a 3BHK apartment just to store his clothes and shoes

Krushna Abhishek is indeed one of the most established personalities in the entertainment industry. From comedy to acting, the actor has made an irreplaceable name for himself. His unparalleled success also reflects in his whopping net worth and lifestyle. Recently, Krushna dropped jaws as he revealed that he had purchased a spacious 3 BHK apartment just to store his branded clothes and expensive shoes. Yes, you read that right!

Krushna Abhishek recently appeared on Archana Puran Singh's podcast. Recalling his childhood financial struggles, Krushna opened up on his love for branded clothes and shoes. He mentioned how he used to wear his uncle Govinda's branded clothes in childhood. Archana mentioned that Krushna now wears branded shoes every day.

Krushna Abhishek revealed, "I have purchased a house recently and converted it into a boutique." Parmeet Singh was astonished upon hearing this. Archana then shared that Krushna has purchased a 3BHK apartment just to store his branded clothes and shoes. Krushna shared, "I keep changing the lot after every six months."

Archana Puran Singh quipped that her son Ayushmann is of the same height as Krushna and asked the comedian to parcel the discarded outfits to her son.

In the same video, Krushna shared that while he was growing up, he used to wear his uncle Govinda’s clothes. He candidly admitted that he initially thought that the fashion brand DnG was made by David (Dhawan) and Govinda, combining their initials. Krushna revealed how he always thought that the filmmaker and his uncle were famous so they must have launched their brand. This revelation left Archana, Parmeet and their son in splits.

While Krushna enjoyed lip-smacking delicacies at Archana's house, the comedian-turned-actor also spoke about his childhood, his mother's passing, his late reunion with real sister Arti Singh and more.

For the uninformed, Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek were last seen together in The Great Indian Kapil Show. Along with them, the hit reality show also featured Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and a few other artists in cameo roles. The show aired on Netflix.

