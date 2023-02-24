Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover slams Delhi Airport; Here's why

Shark Tank India season 1 judge and former co-founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover has been in the limelight post his stint in the show. Though Ashneer Grover may not be a part of Shark Tank India season 2, he always manages to make it to the headlines. He is known to be vocal about his thoughts and opinions. Recently, Ashneer was miffed with Delhi airport after he had to wait for at least half an hour just to enter Terminal 3. On Thursday, the former Shark Tank India judge took to his Twitter handle to share his frustrating experience. He also came up with recommendations to bridge the lag in the check-in process.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ashneer Grover wrote ‘Delhi airport T3 needs an overhaul! 30 minutes to just enter the airport is insane. Suggestions 1) Separate gates for international / business 2) 2 people at the gate to check ticket/id (why 3 people check boarding pass between boarding gate and aircraft ? Move them !).” He further gave solutions to manage it and wrote ‘Please start flights to US / Canada / UK from Chandigarh Airport - Delhi airport is actually Punjab airport practically. All the people travelling to Delhi from Punjab daily to catch an international flight is just a waste of resources.’

As soon as he tweeted this, Ashneer got a response from the official Twitter handle of Delhi Airport. The tweet read as ‘Dear Ashneer, We certainly do not wish to provide such an experience to our flyers. However, we thank you profusely for your valuable suggestions. Request you to share the time of your observation and contact details via DM so that our on-ground team can get in touch with you.’