Friendship Day 2023: Dil Dosti Dance to Miley Jab Hum Tum; 11 telly shows to watch with friends

Friendship is an emotional attachment shared between two people. A true and honest friend is hard to find. Friendship’s Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August – a perfect day to cherish beautiful memories with our buddies. As Friendship’s Day is just around the corner we are here to recommend you 11 popular Indian television shows which will send you on a nostalgic trip.

Miley Jab Hum Tum

Miley Jab Hum Tum was a rage in the early 2000s. The show is about friendships and romance during college life. This show will restore your faith in friendships forged during those young, carefree college days.

Dill Mill Gayye

This was another iconic show with an ensemble star cast. The show was a remake of Sanjivani - a medical boon. It focused on the life of the doctors in Sanjivani Hospital and how they go on to support each other through trying times and hardships.

Left Right Left

It was a cult show that headlined some of the most popular names from the television industry. The show focused on the lives of young cadets in a military academy. Such was its impact that the first promo and the tile song still give the audiences goosebumps.

Just Mohabbat

This show was quite popular in the 90s giving us lessons on friendship and life. It focused on the life of a kid in a boarding school and how his friends help him overcome all his problems

Sanjivani

This show needs no introduction. The show sheds light on the life of a group of doctors and their stories of friendship and romance. The whistle tune still remains fresh in the audience’s minds.

Remix

Remix was one of the coolest shows back in those days. Four students from a prestigious school come together to form a music band symbolizing the power of friendship.

Lipstick

Lipstick was one of the critically acclaimed shows back then. It showed how friendships stand the test of time amid the pursuit of success and love.

Hip Hip Hurray

Hip Hip Hurray is still a rage among the 90s kids. The students of DeNobili High School and their experiences will refresh your school memories to the fullest.

Kya Mast Hai Life

We are talking about shows on friendship and who can forget Kya Mast Hai Life. We still dream of having a gala gang of friends like that of Veer, Ragini, Zeeshan, Zenia and Ritu.

Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr

This was yet another fun show on friendships in college life. It shows how an introvert tries to find herself and make friends with a popular group in college.

Dil Dosti Dance

We saved the best for the last. One cannot forget Dil Dosti Dance and how people went on to find friendships through their love for dance.

Here’s wishing all our readers a fabulous Friendship’s Day!

