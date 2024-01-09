From Aahat to X-Zone: 6 Indian horror television shows that sent shivers down our spine

The Indian TV industry has seen a change in audience preferences over time. In the past, people were hooked on the dramatic scenes between 'Saas-Bahu' characters. However, we can't ignore the fact that horror shows used to dominate with their supernatural and eerie content. Interestingly, even today's ongoing shows have incorporated similar storylines to entertain viewers.

Now, since we are already talking about spooky shows, here's a list of 7 horror shows that the 90s kids loved watching. Let's explore!

1. The Zee Horror Show

The Zee Horror Show, initially planned for only 24 episodes, ended up running for a whopping nine years due to its immense popularity. Created by the Ramsay Brothers, this horror weekly television show became an instant hit when it first aired in 1993 and continued entertaining audiences until its conclusion in 2001. Archana Puran Singh, Shagufta Ali, and Pankaj Dheer were the prominent faces of this show. For those who grew up in the 90s and had the chance to watch it, episodes like Dastak, Saya, Cheekh, and Raaz are likely to be etched in their memories.

2. Mano Ya Na Mano

Directed by Rajesh Ranashinge, this horror television drama show was launched in 1995 on Zee TV. It comprised different episodes highlighting supernatural beliefs and even included representation of paranormal activities. Interestingly, Mano Ya Na Mano did not have a fixed slate of cast members, as each story featured a different star cast.

3. Aahat

Probably one of the most popular and discussed horror television shows! It wouldn't be wrong to say that Aahat, started in 1995 on Sony Entertainment Television, redefined the horror space in the industry. Speaking of the notable faces, the show is known to have starred Om Puri, Mandira Bedi, Shivaji Satam, Ashutosh Rana, and even Satyadev Dubey. The show spawned six seasons and appeared on the favorite list of almost everyone.

4. Woh

The 90s was surely an era of horror shows as creators allowed themselves to experiment with this genre. In 1998, Glen Baretto and Ankush Mohla showed up with a horror thriller television show called Woh. According to the official details, it is said to be an adaptation of Stephen King's epic horror novel titled 'It.' Interestingly, it featured well-known Bollywood film director Ashutosh Gowariker.

5. X-Zone

Premiered on Zee TV, X Zone is set to be the Indianized version of an American science fiction drama show, X-Files. It ran for almost two years and aired every Monday. Renowned directors such as Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Basu, Ketan Mehta, and Vivek Agnihotri directed episodes of the show. Divulging further, X-Zone had its first episode released on June 8, 1998.

6. Ssshhhh...Koi Hai

The name is most likely to appear familiar to you. Aired on Star Plus, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai spooked the kids to the core and had all the scary elements, one can ever imagine. Be it ghosts, spirits, zombies, paranormal activities, and whatnot. Many television celebrities, including Vindu Dara Singh, Ronit Roy, Shiva Rindani, Murali Sharma, Hrishikesh Pandey, Sunil Grover, and Kamya Panjabi, were featured on the show. With more than 350 episodes, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai ended in May 2010 after running for nine years.

