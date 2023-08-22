From Anupamaa to Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan: Top 5 progressive shows one should definitely watch

The Indian Television industry produced a variety of shows with different genres over the years. Whether it's romance, drama, patriotism, comedy or thriller almost every genre has connected well with the audience. However, the audience also looks for progressive content in shows which helps them relate to the shows on a wider level. Whether it's the daily issues of a common man or patriarchy, Indian television had tried its best to produce some fresh and relatable content for the audience. So here we bring you the top 5 progressive Indian shows one should definitely give a try.

Anupamaa

This show needs no introduction. It is currently one of the most popular shows and has been ruling the trp charts ever since its inception. The show focuses on the struggles of a middle-class and traditional housewife Anupamaa. Anupamaa is aimed at the new journey of a woman after divorcing her emotionally abusive husband, fulfilling her dreams and finding love in the right man irrespective of age.

Take a look at the promo of the show

R.K Laxman Ki Duniya

It was the most popular show of its time. This show focused on the struggles of a common man mixed with humor. Whether it is the materialistic demands, corruption and family issues this show managed to connect with the heart of every common man.

Balika Vadhu

Balika Vadhu was a rage during its airtime. The show questioned the evils of child marriage. It received critical acclaim for its storyline and the strong performances of the star cast. Apart from child marriage, it also focused on breaking the myth of superstition and also Dadi Sa completing her education at an old age proving there is no age to learn.

Barrister Babu

This was yet another progressive show in Indian Television. Barrister Babu on the story of Bondita, a child bride who receives support from her well-educated husband Anirudh. It raised voices for the need for education for girls and also the best track in the show was about raising awareness about mensuration.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

We have saved the best for the last. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is still ruling the hearts of the audience. Apart from the passionate love story of Manik and Nandini, it also had many progressive tracks to relate to the youth. Whether it's teenage pregnancy, homosexuality, mental health issues and a rape victim’s trauma, this show touched on every sensitive topic to motivate the youth.

Take a look at the promo of the show

