From Arti Singh to Karan Patel, TV actors who are in successful arranged marriages

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's love story began on the sets of their show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It was their co-star and friend, Pankaj Bhatia, who played cupid and introduced them to each other.

The pair quickly realized their compatibility and decided to get married within a few months of their introduction. Today, Divyanka and Vivek have enjoyed nearly eight years of marital bliss, showcasing a strong and enduring relationship.

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava

Just like Divyanka, her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Karan Patel also found his life partner through an arranged marriage setup. A year before Divyanka's wedding, Karan tied the knot with Ankita Bhargava, thanks to their mutual friend and co-star, Aly Goni, who played matchmaker. Karan and Ankita have now been happily married for the past nine years.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan

The newest additions to this list are Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan. They connected through an arranged marriage arrangement in August of the previous year.

Arti later confirmed her commitment to the relationship in November and announced their wedding plans for January. Recently, Dipak and Arti exchanged vows, marking the beginning of their married life together.

Jay Soni and Pooja Shah

Jay Soni, famous for his role in Sasural Genda Phool on Star Plus, found his life partner in a simple way. His parents introduced him to Pooja Shah, and they fell in love. They got married and started their life together.

Amar Upadhyay and Hetal Upadhyay

Amar Upadhyay at the age of 23, chose an arranged marriage and tied the knot with Hetal Upadhyay, 25 years ago. He frequently mentions that he continues to adore his wife Hetal just as much even today.

Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer

During an audition, Kratika Sengar crossed paths with Nikitin Dheer's father, who expressed his wish for Kratika to become part of their family as his daughter-in-law. Their bond deepened, leading to Kratika and Nikitin's wedding.

After seven years of marriage, they were overjoyed to welcome their baby girl into the world, embracing the beautiful journey of parenthood together.

Neha Marda and Ayushmaan Agarwal

Neha Marda, renowned for her role in the popular TV series Balika Vadhu, entered into matrimony with her husband Ayushmaan Agarwal through an arranged marriage arrangement. Recently, the couple celebrated the arrival of their first child, marking a joyous beginning to their journey as parents.

These heartwarming stories of TV actors finding love through arranged marriages illustrate that sometimes, family knows best. Despite their glamorous lifestyles and busy schedules, these celebrities chose to trust their families' wisdom and embrace tradition.

Their enduring relationships and recent steps into parenthood highlight that love can flourish in many ways, proving that arranged marriages can lead to lifelong happiness and companionship. These actors' journeys remind us that true love often finds its way through the most unexpected paths, blending tradition with modernity in beautiful harmony.

