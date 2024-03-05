Times have changed, and the Indian audience has now begun exploring dramas from other nations. This is the reason why the fondness for Pakistani dramas or Turkish shows has been growing steadily over the last few years. When it comes to Turkish dramas, what really attracts viewers is the perfect blend of compelling storylines and well-developed, layered characters. With such engaging elements, Turkish dramas can keep you glued to your screens for hours on end.

When it comes to the top faces of the Turkish entertainment industry, Hande Ercel stands out as one of the most beloved actresses. It is not only her beauty but her impressive acting skills that have garnered her a great deal of attention and popularity beyond her nation. She has showcased versatility by essaying various roles on screen. Be it about playing a charming romantic lead or an intense character, Hande has barely left any stone unturned to prove her acting prowess.

Furthermore, Hande Ercel is one of those top Turkish actresses who has gained an incredible global fanbase. Well, if you've been planning to catch some of her dramas, you are at the right place. Here, we have listed 5 best Turkish dramas ft. this Turkish diva. Aren't you excited already?

1. Halka (The Ring)

If you are an ardent fan of the crime genre, Halka is the perfect series for you! Not only is it high on crime, but the series also includes thrilling action and a compelling narrative. Featuring Hande Erçel as one of the leads, the drama is set against the backdrop of Turkey and gradually unfolds the secrets of the dark underworld. With mafias and illegal organizations as the highlights of the drama, Halka is a must-watch for any fan of gripping crime stories.

Directed by Volkan Kocatürk, the show has 19 episodes. After watching Halka, you might end up thinking about the mafia world from a different perspective. Speaking of Hande Ercel, the actress did complete justice to her role as Mujde Akay.

2. Ask Laftan Anlamaz (Love Doesn't Understand Words)

Even though you might be a fan of watching thrillers and crime dramas, when it comes to seeking comfort, the romantic genre is simply unbeatable. This is why rom-coms have a special place in the hearts of audiences. And when it comes to Turkish romantic shows, we cannot afford to omit Hande Erçel's Aşk Laftan Anlamaz. It is one of the most watched and popular Turkish series that revolutionized the nation's entertainment industry.

Burak Deniz and Hande Erçel, as the main stars, made Aşk Laftan Anlamaz a massive sensation. It's no wonder that this adorable duo continues to be adored by fans even today. Set in Istanbul, it is a workplace romantic series that revolves around Hayat Uzun (played by Hande Erçel), who starts working at a multinational fashion company named Sarte, owned by Murat Sarsilmaz (portrayed by Burak Deniz). Undeniably, Hayat is one of the audience's favorite characters brought to life by the talented actress.

3. Gunesin Kizlari (Sunshine Girls)

The main storyline of Güneşin Kızları revolves around a mother of three children who decides to marry a prominent businessman in Istanbul. Hande Erçel plays a young girl who also has a twin sister in the series. The drama is renowned for its exceptional writing and captivating cinematography that creates a sense of intrigue among the audience.

The basic premise of Güneşin Kızları revolves around a 35-year-old woman who decides to marry a wealthy businessman to secure a better future for her three daughters. She finds love in him and relocates to Istanbul. However, every individual in the family has different expectations from their new lives. While you might initially perceive the woman's family as perfect, it becomes clear that it isn't, and to understand why, you must binge-watch this captivating Turkish drama.

4. Sen Cal Kapimi (Love is in the Air)

Office romance is one of those fantasies that many people wish for. If you plan to watch something for the love of office romance, Sen Çal Kapımı is the perfect choice for you. Falling into the romantic comedy genre, the series revolves around the circumstances that bring two individuals from the architecture industry together. Sen Çal Kapımı is proof that sometimes awkward situations can also turn romantic.

Hande Erçel portrays the role of Eda Yıldız, an aspiring landscape architecture student. Kerem Bürsin plays the male lead, a famous architect under whom Eda works. The dynamic between them becomes intriguing after the two agree on a contract that brings them closer together.

5. Bambaska Biri (Another Love)

Hande Erçel and Burak Deniz teamed up for the second time in this drama. Their collaboration alone was enough to entice the audience to watch this engaging love story. Featuring Hande Erçel as a skilled prosecutor, Bambaşka Biri is the actress's recent project, which was released in 2023.

The story follows a successful news presenter and a brutal murderer, Öztürk (played by Burak Deniz), and a skilled public prosecutor, Leyla Gediz (portrayed by Hande Erçel). The plot takes a drastic turn, and complications arise after it is revealed that Öztürk suffers from dissociative identity disorder, which causes him to develop a second personality—that of a murderer.

