From doctors advising not to dance to judging Dance Plus; revisiting Shakti Mohan's journey

Shakti Mohan is not a new name in the entertainment fraternity! The dancing diva has been one of the prominent and popular names in showbiz work since she won the most loved reality show, Dance India Dance Season 2 in 2010. Post this, success kissed her feet and she went on to play a lead in the dance-based teen show Dil Dosti Dance, she got more training as a professional dancer at Terence Lewis' dance academy, and she judged a dance reality show Dance Plus and also opened her own dance academy. Shakti's unwavering dedication towards her professional journey has been inspiring and thus the diva also gained many fan following.

Dance Plus judge Shakti Mohan's journey:

However, do you know that in her childhood Shakti Mohan was told by the doctors not to dance ever? When Shakti was 4 years old, she met with an accident as a high-speed bike ran over her leg while she was crossing the road. Her leg was badly fractured and the doctor had confirmed that although her leg would get better with time but she would never be able to walk without support. The doctor even told her that she would not be able to dance ever. However, her sisters and mother supported her immensely throughout this period and motivated her and soon she started walking.

After seven years, Shakti slowly started getting back to dancing and learned Bharatnatyam. Despite her relatives taunting her parents for supporting Shakti's dreams of dancing, her parents stood like a strong pillar for her and never paid any heed to such taunts. Owing to her love for dancing, she got an opportunity to participate in India's most loved dance reality show Dance India Dance Season 2. She nailed all the performances at the show and was showered with love by the viewers and the judges Geeta Kapur, Remo Dsouza and Terence Lewis. Shakti then successfully lifted the trophy of the season and then there was no looking back.

Shakti stepped her foot in the industry by playing the lead role of Kria Ghai in Dil Dosti Dance. The show aired from 2011-2015 and she was paired opposite Kunwar Amar. The dance-based show was a massive hit among the youth and Shakti received immense love for her acting mettle. After this show, Shakti participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and emerged as the first runner-up. She then judged Dance Plus Season 1 to Season 4. Undoubtedly, Shakti Mohan's relentless dedication towards her passion for dance has made her a household name and her name will always be etched in the hearts of her fans.

At present, Shakti has maintained an active presence on her social media handles where she delights her followers by sharing videos of her dance.

