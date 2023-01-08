From Ishq Mein Ghayal to Junooniyatt, here are 6 TV shows to watch in 2023

2023 has just started and we can’t wait to witness what this year has in store for all of us but one thing that is definitely there is a lot of drama and entertainment. Talking about the television shows, there are some exciting daily soaps in the line that is for sure going to offer something exciting to the viewers. From Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra playing werewolves in Ishq Mein Ghayal to Ankit Gupta essaying the lead role in Junooniyatt, let’s have a look at the upcoming daily soaps filed with melodrama and emotions.

Agnisakshi ... Ek Samjhauta

Aashey Mishra and Shivika Pathak have been roped in to play the character of Satvik Bhosle and Jeevika Rane in the upcoming show 'Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta'. The plot revolves around Satvik and Jeevika and what happens when the guy gives divorce to the girl just after their wedding took place. The show is a remake of the famous Kannada show, also titled 'Agnisakshi'. It is scheduled to be premiered from January 23 on Colors.

Junooniyatt

Bigg Boss fame Ankit Gupta and Gautam Singh Vig along with Neha Rana have bagged to play lead roles of Jahaan, Jordan and Elahi respectively in the new show 'Junooniyatt'. Based in Punjab, it is a story of three music aspirants, their journey and how they fall in love. Reportedly, all the actors are going to explore emotions of love and tunes of melody in this daily soap. Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey's Dreamiyata Entertainment, the show will be airing soon on Colors.

BaalVeer

Dev Joshi-starrer 'BaalVeer' that was one of the popular fantasy dramas is all set to return back with its third season. Filled with thrills, new characters, the upcoming season of 'Baalveer' will be more exciting and with a contemporary look. For the unversed, the first season premiered on September 10 which ended on April 2, 2021. Its second season started on April 5, 2021 and ended on June 30. Now, makers have announced that the new season will be coming back on Sony SAB very soon.

Meri Saas Bhoot Hai

An interesting show with a mixture of drama and comedy starring Kajal Chauhan and Sushmita Mukherjee will play the two lead characters in the story, Gaura and Rekha respectively. The show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' is a story of a girl who always dreams of getting a caring and loving mother-in-law but finally, after marriage, she finds out that her mother-in-law is a ghost. It is a blend of comedy and drama which also stars Vibhav Roy, Vishal Chaudary, and Bhavana Balsaver. 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' will be coming soon on Star Bharat.

Dhruv Tara

In the upcoming show ‘Dhruv Tara’, Rhea Sharma will be seen essaying the lead role of Tarapriya who is a princess from the 17th century. She is strong-willed, ambitious, intelligent and is blessed with a healing touch. Set apart by 400 years, the show highlights the coming together of two people who ae from two different eras. In the sow, Ishaan Dhawan will be seen as Dhruv, and Rhea will portray Tara. It also features Narayani Shastri, Yash Tonk, Gulfam Khan, Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, among others. The show is being produced under Shashi Sumeet Productions. It will be premiering soon on Sony SAB.

Ishq Mein Ghayal

Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh are all set to return to the TV screens to entertain their fans by starring in an interesting thriller-fantasy show titled ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal.’ It is about Eisha, played by Reem, who is surprised and puzzled about his lover as she doesn't know who he is and he seems to be a mysterious character. It is the story of two brothers, Armaan and Veer played by Gashmeer and Karan who are werewolves. The show is all set to go on air in February on Colors.

Well, we will update you with more information about the upcoming shows. Till the, stay tuned.