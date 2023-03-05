From Kutumb to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2, let's revisit top shows of Hiten Tejwani on his 49th birthday

Renowned actor Hiten Tejwani celebrates his 49th birthday today. The actor was born on 5 March 1974 in Mumbai in a Sindhi family. Hiten stepped into the television industry in the year 2000 with Ekta Kapoor's Ghar Ek Mandir, portraying the role of Gautam. The actor has been part of the industry for almost two decades now and has won millions of hearts with his amazing acting skills and charming personality. He is quite active on his social media handles and keeps his fans updated with his whereabouts.

Hiten Tejwani has been married to actress Gauri Pradhan whom he met while working on Kutumb. The two tied the knot in the year 2004 and became parents to twins son Nevaan and daughter Katya on 11 November 2009. Their relationship and compatibility is still rock solid even after so many years of togetherness which is worth giving an example.

Over years, Hiten Tejwani has acted in various mediums. Be it television, films, or his performance in web series, he has never disappointed his fans. On the occasion of his 49th birthday, let's take a look at some of the top shows of this amazing actor.

Ghar Ek Mandir

Hiten made his acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's Ghar Ek Mandir where he portrayed the role of Gautam. The show revolved around a middle-class family of a retired school principal and his family. Gautami Kapoor, Ram Kapoor, Aman Verma are some of the popular names who were part of this show. The show aired from 2002 to 2002.

Kutumb

Hiten gained recognition after playing the role of Pratham Mittal in Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Kutumb. He played a character of a rich spoilt brat who is in a riff with his college mate Gauri. Later the two are married under family pressure. The show revolves around how they cope with each other. The show had two seasons which was aired from 2001 to 2003.

Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

His next big role was in Ekta Kapoor's longest-running shows-Kyuki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi where he portrayed the character of Karan Viran, stepson of protagonist Tulsi Viran played by Smriti Irani. Karan was shown to be evil at first but then he has change of heart and turns into Tulsi's most obedient and beloved son. Soon, Karan Viran became a household name which made him win a lot of awards for the character.GangaIn 2015. Tejwani bagged another prominent role in Colors Tv show Ganga where he played the role of Niranjan Chaturvedi, a kind-hearted advocate who takes pity on a child widow and brings her home. This character also made a place in the hearts of millions. The show was aired from 2015 to 2017.

Bigg Boss 11

Hiten participated in the 11th season of the controversial show, Bigg Boss. To date, he is considered one of the most well-behaved contestants on the show, who maintained his composure even during the toughest moments in the show. His friendship with fellow housemates Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma became one of the highlights of the season.

Advertisement

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2

Currently, the actor is playing Lakhan Kapoor, Ram Kapoor's younger brother in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2. The show took a leap of 20 years. Along with Hiten, some new faces have been introduced this season such as Pooja Banerjee, Leenesh Mattoo, Niti Taylor, and Randeep Rai.

Advertisement

Apart from television, Hiten has also been part of some Bollywood movies like Vaastav: The reality (1999), Anwar (2007), Kalank (2019). He was recently seen in Diljit Dosanjh's Netflix film, Jogi (2022).

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, March 2nd 2023, Written Update: Prachi and Josh get engaged