From Maddam Sir controversy to breaking off her engagement, 5 times Shilpa Shinde made headlines

Shilpa Shinde is among the most popular actresses in the telly industry and has been a part of numerous shows over the years. The star enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Her fans too root for her ardently and shower their love on her pictures and videos. Shilpa has always been vocal about her thoughts and opinions and never shied away to share them. Here’s a look at the times when the actress made headlines with her controversies.

Recently, in an interview with Etimes, Shilpa Shinde revealed that she is unhappy with the way things have turned out so far in her recent show Maddam Sir. She said, "My role as Naina Mathur was a cameo and it was going to last for 10-15 days. I took it up because it sounded quite challenging. I shot for a few days and then suddenly, I was told to take a break. While shooting for the show, I also got to know that it was going to wrap up and would have a second season later. I have been wondering what's happening to my track. If I had been told that I would have to take a break like this, I would not have taken up the offer."

Shilpa quitted Gangs of Filmistan

Shilpa Shinde was supposed to make her comeback in the television with Sunil Grover led 'Gangs of Filmistan' (GOF), but the actress quit the show before it could go on air. The actress put some serious charges against the producers of the comedy show which included overstretching work hours, exploiting the artists, not giving her script and flouting the new guidelines. In an interview, she said "We have been shooting from seven in the morning to eleven in the night. I don't know where these association people are. Why don't they notice this.? How artists are being exploited? They are always there to sabotage someone's image, but when we are working for 12 hours and more, nobody is raising a question. We were told that we will shoot for the show only twice in a week but we are shooting every day."

Shilpa accused ex-boyfriend Sidharth Shukla of violent behavior

When Sidharth Shukla was a part of Bigg Boss 13, Shilpa Shinde accused him of being aggressive and also told a tabloid that she was in a relationship with him She was quoted saying "Sidharth is channel's favorite and you can't deny that. They made him win Khatron Ke Khiladi even though he was evicted from the show thrice. They can do anything for the person they like. Everyone knows about Sidharth's bad temper and misbehavior on the sets of all his shows."

Shilpa broke her engagement with Romit Raj

Shilpa who was supposed to tie the knot with Romit Raj in the year 2009 parted ways before getting married. She had then stated that Romit was ' too calculative and dominating'. Her mom also said that after dating each other for quite some time they realized that they have difference in opinions and in fact their families were also quite different.

Shilpa’s fight with the producers of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain’

Shilpa rose to fame with the sitcom as Angoori Bhabhi but she left the show in 2016 over a row with her producers, who she accused of mentally torturing her. She did not hesitate to call the producer of her show Benaifer a tyrant and even had a long legal battle with them. She even went ahead to charge Benaifer's husband Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment.

Shilpa Shinde's career

Shilpa Shinde ruled the television industry with her performance in the popular sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. She became a well-known face from her role as Angoori in the show. However, apart from this, she was also seen in the shows like Bhabhi, Maayka, and Sanjeevani, but it was the popular comedy sitcom that gave her recognition. Her one-liners like 'Sahi Pakde Hain' and 'Hai Daiyaa' became a rage among the viewers. Shilpa also participated in Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the winner of the season. The actress was last seen in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.