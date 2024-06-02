From Munawar Faruqui to Dipika Kakar Ibrahim; celebs who gave marriage second chance

Many celebrities have found love and happiness the second time around, proving that true love often comes after life's toughest trials. From Munawar Faruqui to Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, these stars have given marriage another chance, showing resilience and the belief in fresh beginnings.

This story explores the journeys of these famous personalities as they embrace new chapters in their personal lives, finding joy and companionship once again.

1. Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui recently married makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala. This is a second marriage for both of them, however, Munawar has refrained from commenting anything about his marriage yet. As per reports, Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala tied the knot on May 26, 2024, in a private ceremony attended solely by their family members. The couple first appeared together in viral social media photos earlier this week, where they were seen cutting a cake.

Checkout Munawar Faruqui’s Instagram post

2. Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are among television's most beloved couples. Before her marriage with Shoaib, Dipika was wed to Raunak Samson, but the pair eventually separated. Later, Dipika found love with her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim while working on the show. The couple is now happily raising their son, Ruhaan.

Checkout Dipika Kakar Ibrahim’s Instagram post

3. Kashmera Shah

Kashmera Shah was previously married to Brad before finding love with Krushna Abhishek. Despite their age difference—Kashmera is 11 years older than Krushna—the couple's bond grew strong. They eventually tied the knot and have since been blessed with twin boys, whom they welcomed via surrogacy. Kashmera and Krushna's journey together highlights their enduring love and commitment, overcoming challenges and embracing parenthood with joy.

Checkout Kashmera Shah’s Instagram post:

4. Gautami Kapoor

Before marrying Ram Kapoor, Gautami was married to photographer Madhur Shroff. After their separation, Gautami met Ram Kapoor, and they fell in love. They got married and have now been together for twenty years. Their story shows that it’s possible to find lasting love after a previous relationship ends, and they are still one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry.

Checkout Gautami Kapoor Instagram post:

5. Soumya Seth

Soumya Seth, who rose to fame after playing the role of Navya in Navya Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal was previously married to Arun Kapoor, separated from him following allegations of physical violence. The couple had a baby boy together. Later, Soumya found love with Shubham Chuhadia, and they eventually got married.

Checkout Soumya Seth’s Instagram post:

6. Kamya Panjabi

Kamya Panjabi, well-known for her negative roles on television, is one of the most admired actresses in the industry. She was previously married to Bunty Negi, a businessman from Delhi, but the couple eventually separated. In 2020, the actress married Shalabh Dang.

Checkout Kamya Panjabi’s Instagram post:

7. Sachin Shroff

Sachin Shroff, currently appearing playing the role of Taarak Mehta in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was previously married to Juhi Parmar. He found love again through an arranged marriage setup and got married in February 2023. The wedding was attended by Sachin’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars and other industry friends like Munmun Dutta, Sunayana Fouzdar, Bobby Deol, and Sharad Kelkar.

Checkout Sachin Shroff’s Instagram post:

8. Dimpy Ganguly

Dimpy Ganguly, a finalist on Bigg Boss Halla Bol, was previously in an abusive marriage with Rahul Mahajan. She eventually found love with Rohit Roy and married him in 2015.

Checkout Dimpy Ganguly’s Instagram post:

These television celebrities show how they can overcome tough times and find happiness again. Kamya Panjabi, Sachin Shroff, and Dimpy Ganguly each faced difficult relationships but eventually found new love and joy. Their stories remind us that it's possible to start fresh and find happiness after hard times.

