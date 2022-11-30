From Porsche to Ferrari: Ram Kapoor's luxurious car collection

Ram Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the showbiz world and has a massive fan following. Over the years, the actor has proved his acting mettle in several shows and films and won the hearts of the masses with his acting prowess. Ram has maintained an active presence on social media handles and keeps his fans updated regarding his whereabouts. His Instagram is flooded with his travel photos, funny reels, and we also get some amazing glimpses of his family moment with his wife, Gautami Kapoor and two kids. Ram Kapoor is also known as one of the most successful Indian Television actors and is a proud owner of several lavish properties across the nation. Along with this, the star has a soft spot for high-end cars and has some unique collections to his credit. His fondness for these luxurious amenities is never ending, and he keeps surprising his fans by adding more to them.

Let us take a look at Ram Kapoor's swanky car collection:

BMW X5:

Ram's first car is BMW X. The price of BMW X5 starts at Rs. 79.90 Lakh and goes upto Rs. 95.90 Lakh. The X5 is powered by both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol mill is a 3-litre twin-turbo engine making 340PS and 450Nm. The diesel unit on the other hand, is a 3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine with an output of 265PS and 620Nm. Both are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, and power is delivered to all four wheels.

Porsche 911:

Another swanky car that Ram Kapoor owns is the Porsche 911 Carrera S, which is worth more than Rs 1.8 crore. This Carrera S variant comes with an engine putting out 444 bhp @ 6500 rpm and 530 Nm @ 2300 rpm of max power and max torque respectively. The Porsche 911 Carrera S is available in Automatic (DCT) transmission.

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG:

Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG 4MATIC is the top model in the Mercedes-Benz G-Class lineup, and the price of G-Class top model is ₹ 2.55 Crore. It returns a certified mileage of 6.1 kmpl. This G 63 AMG 4MATIC variant comes with an engine putting out 577 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 850 Nm @ 2500 rpm of max power and max torque respectively.

Ferrari Portofino:

The recent and one of the most expensive vehicles that Ram added to his collection is Ferrari Portofino. Ferrari Portofino is a convertible car, which has a retractable roof and costs more than Rs 3.50 crore. It was a YouTube channel named Vee12 that posted the video of Ram Kapoor and his Ferrari Portofino. Ferrari Portofino is powered by a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that generates 600PS of maximum power and 760Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, which sends power to the rear wheels through an electronic differential. This combination is capable enough to take the Portofino to 100kmph from a standstill in 3.5 seconds, 0.1 seconds quicker. Click here to watch the video Hence, these are some of the proofs of his affinity toward luxurious vehicles. Ram Kapoor's personal life: On the personal front, Ram Kapoor is married to actress Gautami Kapoor and they are one of the most popular and loved couples in the entertainment industry. The actors featured together in the television show Ghar Ek Mandir, where they fell in love, and then went on to tie the knot in 2003. They are parents to two children, a girl, and a boy. Ram Kapoor's professional life: Ram Kapoor has been a part of several hit television shows such as Ghar Ek Mandir, Kasamh Se, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, and more. Along with doing shows, the actor also featured in various popular films such as Student Of The Year, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Humshakals, and many others.

