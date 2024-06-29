From Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary announcing pregnancy to Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash quashing breakup rumors; Top TV news of the week

This week (June 22 to June 29), a lot happened in the television industry. Whether it was Hina Khan's stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis or Neeraj Goyat's mid-week eviction from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, the entire week witnessed several happenings hitting the headlines. Here’s a look at the top news from the telly fraternity.

1. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra rubbish breakup rumors

For quite a few days, there were rumors suggesting that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra had parted ways. Addressing the same, the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor said, "This is imagination at its peak." Meanwhile, the couple also posted mushy pictures from their London escapade, indirectly quashing the rumors of their breakup. The photos had the duo wearing an ear-to-ear smile and radiating irresistible charm.

2. Hina Khan reveals being diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer

In an unfortunate turn of events, Hina Khan revealed that she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Taking to her social media handle, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame posted a note reassuring her fans about emerging even stronger. The 36-year-old also mentioned that the treatment has already begun and urged fans to respect her privacy. Hina also requested prayers and love.

3. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary announce pregnancy

The lovely couple shared joyful news with their fans. After many speculations regarding their pregnancy, Prince Narula finally announced the same with an adorable picture. Expressing delight and anticipating the arrival of their first child, the Bigg Boss 9 winner shared a picture of a car along with a toy baby car. In a heartfelt note, Prince Narula stated being happy and nervous at the same time. He also expressed gratitude to God.

4. Neeraj Goyat's mid-week eviction on Bigg Boss OTT 3

The third season of Bigg Boss OTT is being hosted by Anil Kapoor. The show had its grand premiere on June 21 and it was for the first time that phones have been provided to the contestants but with limited usage. Speaking of the eviction, Neeraj Goyat became the first contestant to be eliminated from the show mid-week. During his eviction, Deepak Chaurasia got emotional and mentioned that Neeraj had helped him the most in the house.

5. Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 and Shark Tank India 4 announced

The makers released the promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 with Amitabh Bachchan returning as the host. Giving a sneak peek into what's new in the upcoming season, the promo clip also announced the registrations open for the contestants.

Apart from KBC 16, Shark Tank India 4 will soon be arriving on the screens. It has invited the pitchers to register for the show. However, who will be returning as the Sharks on the business reality show's new season is yet to be announced.

6. Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams Armaan Malik for his concept of polygamy

Days after referring to Malik's participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3 as 'filth,' Devoleena Bhattacharjee posted a note slamming the YouTuber for his 'every man wants two wives' comment. The actress expressed anger at him and wrote, "I can’t say about every man, but surely those with lewd intentions must desire to have 2, 3, or 4 wives. Please stop this filth. For god sake stop this."

The Bigg Boss 13 also expressed her strong opposition to the idea of polygamy. She firmly stated that if a mistake has been ongoing for years, it is not meant to be carried forward.

