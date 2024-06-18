Laughter Chefs: Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, and more bring glamour to the kitchen

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment brings a unique twist to beloved TV stars, challenging them to cook and make dishes. Hosted by Bharti Singh and celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show guarantees a delightful mix of cooking skills and laughter, promising non-stop entertainment for viewers.

Recently, the TV stars of Laughter Cefs were spotted on the sets of the show, today on June 18. The popular celebrities looked stylish as they arrived for the shoot.

Television personalities on the sets of Laughter Chefs

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma, one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry is currently seen entertaining viewers on the show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. The Suhaagan Chudail actress was seen on the show's set wearing a striking pink dress.

Her outfit featured a strapless mini dress with a straight neckline and a voluminous, asymmetric ruffled hem. Her look, reminiscent of a modern-day Barbie, paired perfectly with her chic bun and golden accessories.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande, known for her role in Pavitra Rishta and a stint on Bigg Bos 17 is an integral part of Laughter Chefs. She was spotted on the sets wearing a carretto print poplin crop top with a multicolor skirt. She looked like a doll as she tied her hair with ponytails on either side. She opted for a minimal jewellery look. Her husband Vicky Jain was seen wearing a yellow shirt paired with a white pant. The couple looked classy as always.

Rahul Vaidya

Singer Rahul Vaidya who never fails to entertain the viewers with his wit and humor continues to entertain fans with the show. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant was spotted wearing a multicolored graphic printed spread collar casual shirt but what caught our attention was his watch worth INR 80 lakhs. Rahul also revealed that his mother will come to support him on the show while engaging with media.

Karan Kundrra

Without a doubt, Karan Kundrra is among one of the most stylish actors in the industry. Recently, paparazzi caught him on the set of Laughter Chefs, where he effortlessly radiated cool and comfortable vibes. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant was seen wearing a casual brown co-ord set.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair, a renowned actress and social media influencer, graced the sets of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. She exuded elegance in a stylish summer blue dress, featuring a sleeveless and form-fitting design. The dress had a straight-cut neckline, delicate thin straps, and a lovely flower detail on the chest, perfectly complemented by the draped fabric. Jannat opted for loose curls and minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

More about Laughter Chefs

Hosted by Bharti Singh, Laughter Chefs features celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi mentoring stars as they cook assigned dishes and taste their creations. The show blends recipes with humor in a unique format aimed at captivating audiences.

The star-studded cast includes Krushna Abhishek, Reem Shaikh, Ankita Lokhande, Jannat Zubair, Kashmera Shah, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, and Nia Sharma.

From showcasing their cooking skills to delivering jokes and one-liners, the celebrities ensure non-stop entertainment. In the debut episode, they tackled cooking challenges like jalebi and samosa, leading to hilarious mishaps and laughter-filled moments.

Laughter Chef's recent promo:

In a recent Laughter Chefs promo on Colors TV's social media, Reem Shaikh spots a tissue catching fire near her gas stove and shouts, Aag lag gayi. Soon, Ankita Lokhande also says, Aag lag gayi. Arjun Bijlani panics and asks, Kya ho gaya? Nia Sharma then yells, Aag lag gayi, aag! During this, Reem and Jannat try to put out the fire, with Ankita joining in to help.

The caption of this promo reads, "Jannat aur Reem set the Laugher Chefs stage on fire! Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment har Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje se sirf #ColorsTV aur @officialjiocinema par."

Recently, Laughter Chefs celebrated a Bollywood theme, with celebrities dressed as iconic Bollywood characters outside the sets. Nia Sharma beautifully portrayed Madhuri Dixit, while Bharti Singh took on the role of Kajol from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande dressed up as Rocky and Rani, respectively.

Arjun Bijlani transformed into Shah Rukh Khan's character from the upcoming movie Pathaan. Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair became Poo and Zeenat Aman, and Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya became Munna Bhai and Circuit. Lastly, Krushna Abhishek embodied the essence of Akshay Kumar.

