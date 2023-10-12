From riverside dinner to fireworks: Here's how Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra ringed in his birthday

Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra need no introduction. Ever since the couple has gotten together, they have been painting the town red with their. The duo never shies away from expressing their love for each other on social media and indulging in some healthy PDA. It was Karan Kundrra's birthday recently and it ought to be a grand celebration. The couple celebrated their birthday in the beautiful locations of Goa and had some quality time together away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Tejasswi Prakash shared glimpses from Karan Kundrra's birthday celebration

The Naagin 6 actress shared many snippets from her boyfriend Karan Kundrra's birthday celebration. The couple started off by popping a champagne bottle at 12 a.m. and brought in his birthday. Later, Tejasswi Prakash shared a few beautiful videos of the place where the couple was staying. The villa seemed beautiful and had a private pool attached. After a blissful morning, the Swaragini actress shared a glimpse from their dinner venue where Karan was seated with a beautiful river flowing behind him. The location looked beautiful. After what seemed like a quiet dinner, the couple celebrated his birthday with a cold firework gun and another champagne while Karan was wished by others too.

Have a look at Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's videos

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash had initially met at a quiz show but fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The couple was vocal about their love. They stood strong together in the test of times and are now going quite strong. Apart from giving major couple goals to the audiences, the duo always makes sure to spend time with each others' families. They're often spotted together goofing around and having the time of life.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash post Bigg Boss 15

The duo got immense popularity with Bigg Boss 15 and offers from various platforms poured in for the couple. While Tejasswi was in Bigg Boss 15, she bagged Naagin 6 which recently concluded. Tejasswi also shot a couple of music videos. Karan Kundrra hosted Lock Upp post Bigg Boss 15 and also starred in the recently released Thank You For Coming.

