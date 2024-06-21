Kapil Sharma, a well-known personality in the entertainment industry, has entertained audiences with his comedic talent. After finishing the shoot of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the popular comedian is now enjoying some quality time with his family on vacation in Canada.

The comedian recently shared a video on his social media handle, giving fans a glimpse of the stunning scenic views he's enjoying.

Kapil Sharma enjoys a scenic vacation

The Great Indian Kapil Show host took to his Instagram handle and shared a video that showcased the breathtaking scenic views he is enjoying. Accompanying the post with a caption, he wrote, “Journey.”

In the video, Kapil Sharma is seen enjoying the sea view from a cruise, and reading a book while sitting inside. He looked stylish in a black jacket over a blue t-shirt paired with blue jeans, and it was evident that he couldn’t take his eyes off nature’s beauty.

Fan reactions

As soon as Kapil Sharma uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section and expressed admiration for him. A fan wrote, “BC ferry ride With scenic ocean views. Do try sailing at sunset time. You will be mesmerized Kapil. Glad you’re having a good time on the island!” Another fan commented, “Give us a lill bit of a hint where you will be tomorrow? I wanna see you in real life at least once. I am so close to you in BC.”

Earlier, the host of The Great Indian Kapil Show shared some beautiful pictures from his getaway, where he was seen admiring the wonders of nature. He also uploaded a video of spending time with his family.

Kapil posted a picture beneath a majestic 400-year-old tree, showcasing nature's beauty and history. In another clip posted on social media, he was seen riding a bicycle near a scenic lake in Canada.

More about Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma began his career with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3. After winning the competition, he starred in shows like Hans Baliye and Comedy Circus. In 2013, he launched his own show, Comedy Nights With Kapil, which quickly made him a sensation. He returned in 2016 with its sequel, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Building on his TV success, Kapil recently launched The Great Indian Kapil Show on an OTT platform. He has hosted several celebrities on the show, including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Diljit Dosanjh, and more.

