From Shehr-e-Zaat to Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay: Mahira Khan's top 5 TV triumphs

Mahira Khan is one of the top actresses across the border. The actress has a well-established name in the Pakistani television industry. The actress was also seen as the lead heroine in Shahrukh Khan's Raees. With her legacy of popular and romantic shows, the actress is a sheer example of hard work and determination. Mahira Khan rose to popularity from her show Humsafar opposite Fawad Khan and since then she has never looked back.

Here are some top 5 iconic roles of Mahira Khan:

1. Shehr E Zaat

Shehr E Zaat is a beautiful story of Falak Sher Afghan (played by Mahira Khan), who belongs to an affluent family. She has wealth beauty and everything one desires. She marries the man (Mikaal Zulfikar) of her dreams. But her husband's disloyalty forces her to discover herself and her spirituality. The change of events compels her to see the reality of life and how temporary it is to worry about it. Mahira Khan completely owned the roles Shehr-e-Zaat was written by Umera Ahmed. It aired in 2012.

2. Sadqay Tumhare

Starring Mahira Khan and Adnan Malik in the lead roles, Sadqay Tumhare is a classic romantic drama loosely adapted from the life of writer Khalil Ul Rahman. The drama revolves around Shanno (played by Mahira Khan), an innocent and simple girl who is engaged to Khalil but never saw him for almost 10 years. Destiny makes them meet again and fall in love, but a mistake from the past ruins their happy life. The audience loved Mahira Khan with her traditional salwar suits and long hair giving away those 90s vibes.

3. Bin Roye

Written by Farhat Ishtiaq, Bin Roye revolves around Saba Shafiq (Mahira Khan), who falls for Irtaza (Humayun Saeed) who friend-zones her. He leaves for the USA and marries his cousin, which makes Saba extremely jealous and heartbroken. Later, Saman dies in an accident and they both end up together. Bin Roye was supposedly crafted into a movie but was later adapted into an episodic drama series which became an instant hit due to the on-screen chemistry between the couple.

4. Humsafar

One of the iconic shows of Mahira Khan, Humsafar is the most successful and popular drama series of all time. Starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in the lead roles, the story revolves around two people who have to get married. But family conspiracies destroy the relationship between Ashar and Khirad and drive them apart. Eventually, Khirad's daughter becomes the source of their connection.

5. Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay

Starring Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan and Usman Mukhtar in leads, Hum Kahan Kai Sachay revolves around a childhood trauma and unnecessary competition between children that leads to more insecurity in them. To take revenge for the death of his childhood love Mashal, a young man marries Mehreen, an accused murderer (Mahira Khan).

Advertisement

These shows are available on Hum TV.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan assures maximum comfort to audience; says, 'Koi kasht ho..'