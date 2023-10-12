From Shilpa Shetty to Himesh Reshammiya: Judges who often get emotional on reality shows

Reality shows have given a platform to lots of talents. From singing to dancing shows, all these platforms have given name and popularity to the raw talents. The judges on the panel are often amazed by the talents of the people and push them to polish their talents. In some of the shows, these contestants overwhelm the judges. Many times on reality shows judges get so emotional with the contestant's story or talent that they can't stop themselves from welling up.

Here are some of the judges who often get emotional on the show-

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has often been spotted on shows like Super Dance and India's Got Talent. the actress is a very emotional person and tends to cry during an emotional performace or contestants perform an exceptionally well act. During her launch of Super Dancer season 1 show, she told on Kapil Sharma Show that her fellow judges had given her the tag of roondu judge as she keeps on crying during an act.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar is a youth icon. She has sung more than 100 songs and has also been on the judging panel of Indian Idol 14. She was amazed to see very talented singers coming on the show and showcasing their skills. The Badri ki Dulhania singer was seen emotional during the show quite often. Whenever a singer sings a great song, she feels overwhelmed. When a singer is eliminated, she gets tears for them. The singer has often said that she gets attached to people every easily.

Geeta Kapoor

The exceptional dancer and choreographer Geeta Kapoor started her career as a dance assistant with Farah Khan. She was first seen judging the show Dance India Dance and has been judging a lot of shows to date. The choreographer was seen getting emotional very often on the show. She became very close to the show and all the contestants.

Himesh Reshammiya

The music composer and director Himesh Reshammiya has been judging singing reality shows. The actor and singer have also been seen getting welled up doing performances. In the show Superstar Singer, the actor could not hold back his tears when his Tere Naam music album was performed. He shared that when he composed this song, his life was full of thorns but in the end, things went out to be fine.

Remo D'souza

Last but not least we have Remo D'souza. The Bollywood choreographer is one of the finest choreographers you will ever see. During his Dance+ season 6, the choreographer got emotional on the show very often. During the finale, the entire team gave a tribute to Remo sir, who almost lost his life. He suffered a minor heart attack and told the viewers that his survival chances her less but he made it in the end.

