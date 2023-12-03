From Tehelka to Jasmin Bhasin and Abdu Rozik: Emotional exits from Bigg Boss across seasons

Bigg Boss 17 witnessed one of the most shocking eviction of the season. In the previous episodes of the show Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka Bhai got physically violent towards Abhishek Kumar and grabbed him by his collar. He also pushed him resulting in revolt from almost all contestants. While Abhishek Kumar mentioned that he doesn't want to demand Tehelka's eviction but he maintained that the YouTuber should be reprimanded for his acts.

However, in the episode, host Karan Johar announced Sunny Aryaa's eviction from the show resulting in a Tsunami of emotions in the house.

Sunny Aryaa's emotional adieu to the viewers and contestants

Sunny Aryaa was one of the few contestants who brought comic-relief in the show. However, he was called out several times to keep a check on his anger and while Sunny couldn't control his anger, he was shown the exit door by the makers. The decision came as a shock to almost all the contestant of the show. Sunny Aryaa had one constant friend throughout the show, Arun Mashettey. Arun broke down instantly after hearing about Tehelka's eviction.

He started to fold hands and plead to the makers to retort the decision. He grabbed Sunny's feet and stated that he wouldn't let him go. Abhishek Kumar too was very emotional and requested makers to retrieve their decision and give Sunny one last chance. While Abhishek suffered a massive panic attack post Sunny left the show, Arun too was immensely affected.

Have a look at the glimpse of Sunny Aryaa's eviction from the show.

Apart from Sunny Aryaa, many evictions led to a tsunami of emotions in the history of the show across season. Have a look at few of them below.

Jasmin Bhasin's eviction in Bigg Boss 14

In Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin had an unexpected eviction leading to shock waves among the contestants as well as the viewers. Jasmin was in the show since the beginning while her friend Aly Goni came to support her in the mid season. However, seeing Bhasin get evicted left Aly in tears.

The actor cried unconsolably and also got a panic attack. Aly's friend Rahul Vaidya rushed to get his inhaler as he was finding it difficult to breathe after howling and crying. Aly's emotional breakdown left host Salman Khan teary eyed. Aly's close friends Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya tried to calm him down post Jasmin left the show.

Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan's eviction from Bigg Boss 16

Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan were a part of one of the most adorable friends circle in the history of Bigg Boss. Their friends circle was called as Mandali which consisted of contestants like Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwali and MC Stan. When Abdu's exit was announced as he had a life changing offer coming his way, everyone from the mandali got extremely emotional.

Even during Sajid Khan's exit from the show, the mandali along with other contestants were extremely shocked. Bigg Boss gave an emotional speech depicting Khan's journey in the show which left everyone in tears.

Abhinav Shukla in Bigg Boss 14

In Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav Shukla was evicted by the family members who came to motivate other contestants on the show. Rubina was left emotional as the finale was a few days away and she had to let go of her husband from the show. Rubina Dilaik had later revealed that she regretted not taking a firm stand against husband Abhinav Shukla's unfair eviction from the show.

Mahira Sharma from Bigg Boss 13

Mahira Sharma always emntioned that she wanted to stay until the finale of Bigg Boss 13 as she wanted to see the special AV that the makers create for all the finalists. Just before the finale week, Mahira Sharma was evicted as a part of mid-week elimination twist in the show. Mahira refused to leave the show. Her close friends consoled her while she mentioned that her dream has been shattered.

Himanshi Khurana in Bigg Boss 13

Asim Riaz mentioned having a love at first sight experince seeing Himanshi Khurana in Bigg Boss 13 house. The duo bonded extremely well in the show and Riaz also expressed his liking towards the Punjabi model and actress. However, her exit left the muscular Asim Riaz in tears. He held Himanshi tightly in his embrace and cried inconsolabaly. Himanshi too was quite emotional. The actress later asked Asim's friends to take care of him in her absence.

Umar Riaz in Bigg Boss 15

After constant reminder about keeping a check at his anger, Umar Riaz was evicted from the show for his aggression towards Pratik Sehajpal. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan announced Umar's eviction leaving friends Rashami Desai and Karan Kundrra emotional. Karan along with other contestants like Shamita Shetty believed that there can be a twist and didn't accept Umar's eviction initially, only to realize later that he had certainly been evicted.

Which among the above evictions left you in tears? Comment below.

