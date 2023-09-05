From waitress to Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist: A look back at Manisha Rani's journey on her birthday

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2's second runner-up, Manisha Rani, has a delightful and charismatic personality and she has captured the hearts of countless viewers with her stint on the show. Her journey has been truly remarkable, transitioning from a difficult life to becoming a household name. As she celebrates her 26th birthday today, let's reflect on her challenging yet inspiring journey.

From waitress to Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist:

Manisha Rani received a lot of praise for her stint in the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. She was a beloved and resilient contestant on the show who has always shown her true self and has a truly inspirational journey. Hailing from a middle-class background, her rise to success serves as a beacon of hope for many. She has endeared herself to countless fans with her charm and strength.

Manisha faced adversity from a young age. Her parents got divorced when she was very young, during the 5th grade. After the divorce, Manisha’s father gained full custody of all 4 children and she started living with him. From a very young age, Rani always dreamt of becoming a dancer but her dreams of pursuing a dance career were not supported.

Manisha’s journey from Muner to Kolkata

Determined to chase her passion, at the age of 16 years she made a courageous decision to run away from home. Without a train ticket, she embarked on a journey to Kolkata, miraculously evading ticket collectors and reaching her destination safely.

In Kolkata, she stayed at her friend's house and soon realized the need for income and began working as a waitress at weddings and events to survive in the bustling city.

Her journey took a turn when she was offered a background dancer role. At just 17 years old, she embarked on a journey with an event team that took her to various cities and villages in Bihar, working as a background dancer. Desperate for the promised money, she ventured into the unknown without knowing the person leading her.

However, after completing her assignment, when Manisha requested the money she was owed, the event team insisted that she work for two more days. Feeling trapped and determined to return to Kolkata, Manisha refused their demands. In response, they locked her in a room and attempted to force her to dance against her will. Manisha's distress led to tears, shouts, and desperate attempts to escape by kicking the door. Eventually, they relented and allowed her to leave the room, but they callously withheld the payment she had rightfully earned.

Manisha Rani climbing the ladder of success:

Manisha soon decided that her faith would not be determined by anyone but her. She soon decided to take a leap of faith and pursue her dream of becoming an actress. She started making videos on the TikTok app, after the ban of TikTok in India, Manisha shifted her focus to Instagram reels, where her talent started garnering attention from social media users.

Advertisement

Her big break arrived in 2023 when she became a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2. This opportunity catapulted her into the limelight, and her endearing personality left an indelible mark on the audience. Today, she is affectionately known as the national crush of India, a testament to her journey from struggle to stardom.

Manisha Rani’s Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 journey:

Manisha's journey to stardom reached its pinnacle when she became a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Her passion, unwavering determination, and magnetic personality immediately drew attention and got her to the status of a fan favorite.

Throughout her time in the Bigg Boss house, Manisha formed close bonds with fellow contestants like Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, and Abhishek Malhan, known as Fukra Insaan. Her journey was marked by moments that made headlines, including her interactions with Middle-Eastern model Jad Hadid and a memorable peck on Abdu's cheek, which garnered attention and controversy.

Manisha's impressive journey in the show culminated in her securing a spot as one of the top 3 contestants and earning the prestigious title of second runner-up. Her stint in Bigg Boss further solidified her place in the hearts of her admirers and added another remarkable chapter to her inspiring story.

We wish Manisha Rani a very Happy Birthday from the family of Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Manisha Rani's look for song Jamna Paar is all things hot; Tony Kakkar reacts ahead of release