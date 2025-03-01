'Gaali Galoch...' Krushna Abhishek comments on Samay Raina amid India's Got Latent controversy; Rajiv Thakur adds

India's Got Latent Controversy has been in the headlines ever since February 2025. Many politicians and celebrities lashed out at the stand-up comedians and influencers seated on the panel for their vulgar comments. Recently, Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur also reacted to this controversy and spoke about their bond with Samay Raina. Krushna even revealed being invited to India's Got Latent.

Talking to the media on the Laughter Chefs set, Krushna Abhishek praised Samay Raina and stated how the latter respects everyone, even if he roasts. The comedian-actor called Samay a "good human being." He disclosed, "I was going to go for India's Got Latent, but I couldn't make it earlier as I was unwell. He had invited me. I love his show; it is good."

Reacting to the content shown on India's Got Latent, Krushna Abhishek explained, "Gaali Galoch, theek hai bhai (The abuses are okay)." He explained how Samay does his acts innocently and has a specific target audience who doesn't take offense. Krushna even expressed his wish to go on Samay's show and said, "Hopefully, if it happens, I will be there as a guest."

Earlier, while talking to Siddharth Kanna, Rajiv Thakur, who is also seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show, praised Samay. He even revealed how Samay pushed him to get back to open mics. Rajiv first shared how he is now pursuing open mics with the budding standup comics.

Rajiv Thakur then recalled meeting Samay on Kapil's show and mentioned how the latter was a fan of everyone on the show. Thakur elaborated on how Samay pushed him to pursue open mics. Rajiv revealed, "He then put on a show specially for me. He had kept a 30-minute set for both of us, and he especially for me. He gave me so much love and respect."

Commenting on India's Got Latent content about roasting, Rajiv explained how guests coming on India's Got Latent know that the people will roast them, and so they should decide accordingly. He added, "Go to Latent only if you can take the jokes. See, I go for open mics, so I am also writing fresh sets so that it is more relatable to the GenZ audience. Everyone has their own set of audience."

For the unversed, India's Got Latent controversy began earlier this month after Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and a few others passed obscene comments on the show.