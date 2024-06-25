The Great Indian Kapil Show has concluded its first season. Kapil Sharma's reality show began with a bang on March 30, 2024, and aired its final episode on June 22. The comedian and his team were happy because they believed that despite a mix of dull and funny moments this season, they ended it on a high note.

Talented Bollywood actor Gajraj Rao showered praises on the cast for gifting a memorable finale of the show’s season one, particularly highlighting the stellar performances from Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda.

Gajraj Rao praises The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1 Finale

The Badhaai Ho actor took to his Instagram handle and posted the promo of The Great Indian Kapil show finale episode. He wrote, “Season finale is outstanding specially @whosunilgrover and @krushna30 @kikusharda segment!”

He further wrote, “Well done @kapilsharma and @netflix_in. Eagerly waiting for the next season and Kartik’s family is so real and adorable.”

The finale episode featured Kartik Aaryan and his mother Mala as the special guests. Both of them had a blast on the show, sharing childhood secrets and their strong bond.

The highlight of the episode was when Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover entertained everyone by impersonating Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Meanwhile, Kiku Sharda hilariously mimicked Rakhee Gulzar, repeatedly calling out to Karan Arjun. Their hilarious mimicry of the Bollywood superstars had everyone in stitches.

Krushna as SRK from Pathaan tried to match the Jhoome Jo Pathaan steps, while Sunil imitated Salman Khan from Bigg Boss. Their performances, from body language to acting, perfectly captured the essence of the two superstars, leaving everyone in stitches.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1 concluded on Saturday, June 22. The comedy show cast features Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur.

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix on March 30, 2024, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as its first guests. Spanning over 12 episodes, the show has hosted several celebrities who shared interesting stories.

Among the guests are Ed Sheeran, Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and others.

