Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Actress Daisy Shah shares glimpses from her vibrant celebration

Ganesh Chaturthi holds a special place in the hearts of millions, eagerly awaited by people from all walks of life. The festive air is infused with positivity, and the enthusiasm and excitement among locals to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes are truly remarkable. Daisy Shah, renowned for her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, is a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry. On this auspicious occasion of the arrival of Lord Ganesha, Daisy Shah shared glimpses of her celebration with her family, reflecting the joy and devotion that this festival brings.

Daisy Shah shares glimpses from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration:

The much-anticipated festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has arrived, and people across the nation are celebrating it with immense love and excitement. Actress Daisy Shah shared her excitement on her Instagram handle as she welcomed Lord Ganesha with her family.

For this auspicious occasion, Daisy chose a stunning Indian attire that left everyone mesmerized. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a light blue saree adorned with delicate pearls and pink flower prints, complemented by a matching blouse. Her heavy jhumkas added to her elegant look. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram account, she captioned them with, "आ नो भद्रा: क्रतवो यन्तु विश्वत:। Happy Ganesh Chaturthi #ganpatibappamorya," capturing the festive spirit and blessings of the day.

About Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a prominent Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the beloved deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. This festival typically spans ten days, beginning with the arrival of Lord Ganesh (Ganesh Chaturthi) and concluding with the Ganesh Visarjan (Anant Chaturdashi).

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with immense cultural and religious significance in India, marked by fervent enthusiasm. It promotes values of faith, unity, and devotion, while also showcasing the rich artistic traditions of idol-making and decoration.

Daisy Shah’s professional front:

Daisy Shah began her career as a choreographer before venturing into modeling. Her journey in the film industry commenced with her debut in the 2011 Kannada film. She later appeared in movies such as Khuda Kasam, alongside Sunny Deol and Tabu, as well as Jai Ho, where she shared the screen with Salman Khan.

